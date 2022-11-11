Lirik Lagu Every Breath You Take – The Police dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Every Breath You Take – The Police

Every breath you take

And every move you make

Every bond you break

Every step you take

I'll be watching you

Every single day

And every word you say

Every game you play

Every night you stay

I'll be watching you

Oh, can't you see

You belong to me?

How my poor heart aches

With every step you take?

Every move you make

And every vow you break

Every smile you fake

Every claim you stake

I'll be watching you

Since you've gone, I've been lost without a trace

I dream at night, I can only see your face

I look around, but it's you I can't replace

I feel so cold, and I long for your embrace

I keep crying, baby, baby please

Oh, can't you see

You belong to me?

How my poor heart aches

With every step you take?

Every move you make

And every vow you break

Every smile you fake

Every claim you stake

I'll be watching you

Every move you make

Every step you take

I'll be watching you

I'll be watching you

(Every breath you take)

(Every move you make)

(Every bond you break)

(Every step you take) I'll be watching you

I'll be watching you