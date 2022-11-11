Lirik Lagu Overpass Graffiti – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Overpass Graffiti – Ed Sheeran

This is a dark parade

Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on

I know your friends may say

This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love

Photographs in sepia tones

It's so still, the fire's barely fighting the cold, alone

There are times when I can feel your ghost

Just when I'm almost letting you go

The cards were stacked against us both

I will always love you for what it's worth

We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

This is a goddamn shame

I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted

Know I should walk away

But I just can't replace us, or even erase us

The car was stuck, the engine stalled

And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone

There were times when I forget the lows

And think the highs were all that we'd ever known

The cards were stacked against us both

I will always love you for what it's worth

We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

Lost on me

Baby, you will never be lost on me

Lost on me

Well, I will always love you for what it's worth

We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass

And I know time may change the way you think of us

But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop

Love that will never leave

Baby, you will never be lost on me

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Lost on me

Ooh, graffiti on the overpass

