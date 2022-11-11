Lirik Lagu Overpass Graffiti – Ed Sheeran dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Overpass Graffiti – Ed Sheeran
This is a dark parade
Another rough patch to rain on, to rain on
I know your friends may say
This is a cause for celebration, hip-hip-hooray, love
Photographs in sepia tones
It's so still, the fire's barely fighting the cold, alone
There are times when I can feel your ghost
Just when I'm almost letting you go
The cards were stacked against us both
I will always love you for what it's worth
We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
This is a goddamn shame
I never wanted to break it, or leave us tainted
Know I should walk away
But I just can't replace us, or even erase us
The car was stuck, the engine stalled
And both of us got caught out in the snow, alone
There were times when I forget the lows
And think the highs were all that we'd ever known
The cards were stacked against us both
I will always love you for what it's worth
We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Lost on me
Well, I will always love you for what it's worth
We'll never fade like graffiti on the overpass
And I know time may change the way you think of us
But I'll remember the way we were, you were the first full stop
Love that will never leave
Baby, you will never be lost on me
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Lost on me
Ooh, graffiti on the overpass
Credit
Artikel Pilihan