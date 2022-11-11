Lirik Lagu Tequila - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tequila - Dan + Shay
I can still shut down a party
I can hang with anybody
I can drink whiskey and red wine
Champagne all night
Little Scotch on the rocks and I'm fine, I'm fine
But when I taste tequila, baby I still see ya
Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority t-shirt
The same one you wore when we were
Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle
Swearin' on a Bible, baby, I'd never leave ya
I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)
When I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)
I can kiss somebody brand new and not even think about you
I can show up to the same bar
Hear the same songs in my car
Baby, your memory it only hits me this hard
When I taste tequila, baby I still see ya
Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority t-shirt
The same one you wore when we were
Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle
Swearin' on a Bible, baby, I'd never leave ya
I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)
When I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)
I ain't even drunk, I ain't even drunk
And I'm thinkin'
How I need your love, how I need your love
Yeah, it sinks in
When I taste tequila, baby I still see ya
Sorority t-shirt, the same one you wore when we were
Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle
Swearin' on a Bible, baby, I'd never leave ya
I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste tequila
When I taste tequila
When I taste tequila
When I taste tequila
Credit
Artis: Dan + Shay
