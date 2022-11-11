Lirik Lagu Tequila - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tequila - Dan + Shay

I can still shut down a party

I can hang with anybody

I can drink whiskey and red wine

Champagne all night

Little Scotch on the rocks and I'm fine, I'm fine

But when I taste tequila, baby I still see ya

Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority t-shirt

The same one you wore when we were

Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle

Swearin' on a Bible, baby, I'd never leave ya

I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)

When I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)

I can kiss somebody brand new and not even think about you

I can show up to the same bar

Hear the same songs in my car

Baby, your memory it only hits me this hard

When I taste tequila, baby I still see ya

Cuttin' up the floor in a sorority t-shirt

The same one you wore when we were

Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle

Swearin' on a Bible, baby, I'd never leave ya

I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)

When I taste tequila (when I, when I, when I)

I ain't even drunk, I ain't even drunk

And I'm thinkin'

How I need your love, how I need your love

Yeah, it sinks in

When I taste tequila, baby I still see ya

Sorority t-shirt, the same one you wore when we were

Sky high in Colorado, your lips pressed against the bottle

Swearin' on a Bible, baby, I'd never leave ya

I remember how bad I need ya, when I taste tequila

When I taste tequila

When I taste tequila

When I taste tequila

Credit

Artis: Dan + Shay