Lirik Lagu From the Ground Up - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

From the Ground Up - Dan + Shay
Grandma and grandpa painted a picture of sixty-five years
And one little house
More than a memory
More than saying I do
Kiss you goodnight's and I love you's
Me and you baby, walk in the footsteps
Build our own family
One day at a time
Ten little toes, a painted pink room
Our beautiful baby looks just like you
And we'll build this love from the ground up
Now 'til forever it's all of me, all of you
Just take my hand
And I'll be the man your dad hoped that I'd be
And we'll build this love from the ground up
For worse or for better
And I will be all you need
Beside you I'll stand through the good and the bad
We'll give all that we have
And we'll build this love from the ground up
This life will go by
In the blink of an eye
But I wouldn't wanna spend it without you by my side
The cloud are gonna roll
The earth's gonna shake
But I'll be your shelter through the wind and the rain
And we'll build this love from the ground up
Now 'til forever it's all of me, all of you
Just take my hand
And I'll be the man your dad hoped that I'd be
And we'll build this love from the ground up
For worse or for better
And I will be all you need
Beside you I'll stand through the good and the bad
We'll give all that we have
And we'll build this love from the ground up
Someday we'll wake up
With thousands of pictures
Sixty-five years in this little house
I won't trade for nothing, the life that we built
I'll kiss you goodnight and say I love you still
And we'll build this love from the ground up
For worse or for better
And I will be all you need
Beside you I'll stand through the good and the bad
We'll give all that we have
And we'll build this love from the ground up
From the ground up
