Lirik Lagu Anyone - Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Anyone - Justin Bieber
Dance with me under the diamonds
See me like breath in the cold
Sleep with me here in the silence
Come kiss me, silver and gold
You say that I won't lose you, but you can't predict the future
So just hold on like you will never let go
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know that
You are the only one I'll ever love (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (Anyone), not anyone
Forever's not enough time to (Oh)
Love you the way that I want (Love you the way that I want)
'Cause every mornin', I'll find you (Oh)
I fear the day that I don't
You say that I won't lose you, but you can't predict the future
'Cause certain things are out of our control
Yeah, if you ever move on without me
I need to make sure you know that
You are the only one I'll ever love (Only one, I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done (I've ever done)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (It's not anyone, not anyone)
Oh-oh-oh-oh
If it's not you, it's not anyone
Oh-oh-oh, yeah, woah
Yeah, you are the only one I'll ever love (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya, yeah, oh-oh-oh-oh)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone (I gotta tell ya, gotta tell ya)
Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done (Ever done, oh, yeah)
Yeah, you, if it's not you, it's not anyone
