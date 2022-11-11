Lirik Lagu Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay

Here's to all the late night drunk phone calls that you picked up

Here's to all the bad decisions that you didn't judge

All the "love yous" and the "hate yous" and the secrets that you told me

Here's to everyone but mostly us

There's a couple billion people in the world

And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me

Take a moment just to take it in

'Cause every high and every low led to this

I'm just so glad you exist

Hey, look, what a hello from a stranger turned into

Caught up in a moment like it's just us in this room

All the right words at the right time

And you know 'em 'cause you know me better than anyone else

We don't need anyone else

There's a couple billion people in the world

And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me

Take a moment just to take it in

'Cause every high and every low led to this

I'm just so glad you exist

Don't you ever go, don't you ever go, don't you ever go changing

Never let me go, never let me go, never let me go, baby

Don't you ever go, don't you ever go, don't you ever go changing

Never let me go, never ever let me go, never let me go, baby

There's a couple billion people in the world (In the world)

And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me

Take a moment just to take it in (Just to take it in)

'Cause every high and every low led to this

I'm just so glad you exist

I'm glad you exist

