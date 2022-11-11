Lirik Lagu Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glad You Exist - Dan + Shay
Here's to all the late night drunk phone calls that you picked up
Here's to all the bad decisions that you didn't judge
All the "love yous" and the "hate yous" and the secrets that you told me
Here's to everyone but mostly us
There's a couple billion people in the world
And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me
Take a moment just to take it in
'Cause every high and every low led to this
I'm just so glad you exist
Hey, look, what a hello from a stranger turned into
Caught up in a moment like it's just us in this room
All the right words at the right time
And you know 'em 'cause you know me better than anyone else
We don't need anyone else
There's a couple billion people in the world
And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me
Take a moment just to take it in
'Cause every high and every low led to this
I'm just so glad you exist
Don't you ever go, don't you ever go, don't you ever go changing
Never let me go, never let me go, never let me go, baby
Don't you ever go, don't you ever go, don't you ever go changing
Never let me go, never ever let me go, never let me go, baby
There's a couple billion people in the world (In the world)
And a million other places we could be, but you're here with me
Take a moment just to take it in (Just to take it in)
'Cause every high and every low led to this
I'm just so glad you exist
I'm glad you exist
