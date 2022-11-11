Lirik Lagu 10.000 Hours - Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

10.000 Hours - Dan + Shay feat Justin Bieber

Do you love the rain? Does it make you dance

When you're drunk with your friends at a party?

What's your favorite song, does it make you smile?

Do you think of me?

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (ooh, ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

Do you miss the road that you grew up on?

Did you get your middle name from your grandma?

When you think about your forever now, do you think of me?

When you close your eyes, tell me, what are you dreamin'?

Everything, I wanna know it all

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try

If it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (ooh, ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (ooh, ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, want the good and the bad and everything in between

Ooh, gotta cure my curiosity

Ooh, yeah

I'd spend ten thousand hours and ten thousand more

Oh, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours (sweet heart of yours)

And I might never get there, but I'm gonna trIf it's ten thousand hours or the rest of my life

I'm gonna love you (ooh, ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

I'm gonna love you (ooh, ooh ooh, ooh, ooh)

Yeah

And I

Do you love the rain, does it make you dance?

I'm gonna love you (I'm gonna love you)

I'm gonna love you

Credit

Artis: Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber

Rilis: 2019

Album: Good Things