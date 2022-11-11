Lirik Lagu Glad I Should Probably Go to Bed - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glad I Should Probably Go to Bed - Dan + Shay

All my friends finally convinced

Me to get out of the house

To help me forget, to help me move on

Then I heard you're back in town

In a crowd of strangers and lovers

Someone told me that you were coming so

I should probably go to bed

I should probably turn off my phone

I should quit while I'm ahead

I should probably leave you alone

'Cause I know in the morning (In the morning)

I'll be calling (I'll be calling)

Saying sorry for the things I said so

I, yeah, I should probably go to bed

So I don't undo the 'got over you'

That it took so long to find

'Cause all it would take

Is seeing your face and I'd forget

I should probably go to bed

I should probably turn off my phone

I should quit while I'm ahead

I should probably leave you alone

'Cause I know in the morning (In the morning)

I'll be calling (I'll be calling)

Saying sorry for the things I said so

I, yeah, I should probably go to bed

Before I question my decision

Is it love? I know it isn't

Now I'm all up in my head again

'Cause I know I don't

Have the self-control

To walk away if you walk in

Oh

I know, I know, I know, I know

I should probably go to bed

Ooh-ah, I'm all up in my head

Ooh-ah, I should go to bed

Ooh-ah, I'm all up in my head

Ooh-ah, I should go to bed