Lirik Lagu Glad I Should Probably Go to Bed - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

Glad I Should Probably Go to Bed - Dan + Shay
All my friends finally convinced
Me to get out of the house
To help me forget, to help me move on
Then I heard you're back in town
In a crowd of strangers and lovers
Someone told me that you were coming so
I should probably go to bed
I should probably turn off my phone
I should quit while I'm ahead
I should probably leave you alone
'Cause I know in the morning (In the morning)
I'll be calling (I'll be calling)
Saying sorry for the things I said so
I, yeah, I should probably go to bed
So I don't undo the 'got over you'
That it took so long to find
'Cause all it would take
Is seeing your face and I'd forget
I should probably go to bed
I should probably turn off my phone
I should quit while I'm ahead
I should probably leave you alone
'Cause I know in the morning (In the morning)
I'll be calling (I'll be calling)
Saying sorry for the things I said so
I, yeah, I should probably go to bed
Before I question my decision
Is it love? I know it isn't
Now I'm all up in my head again
'Cause I know I don't
Have the self-control
To walk away if you walk in
Oh
I know, I know, I know, I know
I should probably go to bed
Ooh-ah, I'm all up in my head
Ooh-ah, I should go to bed
Ooh-ah, I'm all up in my head
Ooh-ah, I should go to bed
