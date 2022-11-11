Lirik Lagu Quite Miss Home – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Quite Miss Home – James Arthur

I'm in the kitchen while you smoke outside

You're careful not to let the smoke inside

I always tell you it's poison

But I know it helps you take the edge off the day

We get a drink before it's closing time

The one on high street with the blinking sign

All of these memories feel poignant

I won't be there to see the snow melt away

Oh-oh-oh

Yeah, I've been gone on business

I've gotta make some money

I really feel the distance

And I quite miss home

And I miss you telling me

To leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor and the dirt drives you crazy

Yeah, I quite miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

When the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Yeah, I quite miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

I smell you cooking from the living room

And then I tell you that I love your food

I know it doesn't come easy

But you know it reminds me where I'm from

Oh-oh-oh

I'm in another city

I got nobody with me

And it just really hit me

That I quite miss home

And I miss you telling me

To leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor and the dirt drives you crazy

Yeah, I quite miss home

'Cause it feels like poetry

And the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Yeah, I quite miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

And I quite miss home

Yeah, I missed you telling me

To leave my shoes at the door

'Cause you just swept the floor and the dirt drives you crazy

Oh, I just miss home, oh

'Cause it feels like poetry

As the rain falls down on the window

While you're in my arms and we're watching the TV

Oh, I miss home

Yeah, I quite miss home

Oh, I quite miss home

Yeah

Yeah, I quite miss home

Credit

Judul: Quite Miss Home

Artis: James Arthur

Dirilis: 18 Oktober 2019

Penulis: Leland, Michael Pollack, Ryan Daly, Busbee, James Arthur

Produser: Ryan Daly, Busbee

Label: Columbia

Genre: Pop

Album: You



Fakta di Balik Lagu