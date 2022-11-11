Lirik Lagu All to Myself - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

All to Myself - Dan+Shay

I'm jealous of the blue jeans that you're wearing

And the way they're holding you so tight

I'm jealous of the moon that keeps on staring

So lock the door and turn out the night

I want you all to myself

We don't need anyone else

Let our bodies do the talking

Let our shadows paint the wall

I want you here in my arms

We'll hide away in the dark

Slip your hand in my back pocket

Go and let your long hair fall

I want you all to myself, to myself

I'm jealous of the song that you've been singing

And the way it's rolling off your lips

It might be selfish but I'm thinking

I don't need nothing between you

Leaning for another kiss, yeah

I want you all to myself

We don't need anyone else

Let our bodies do the talking

Let our shadows paint the wall

I want you here in my arms

We'll hide away in the dark

Slip your hand in my back pocket

Go and let your long hair fall

I want you all, all, all to myself, to myself, yeah

Girl, I want you in the worst way

Yeah, I want you in the worst way

I want you all to myself

We don't need anyone else

Let our bodies do the talking

Let our shadows paint the wall

I want you here in my arms

We'll hide away in the dark

Slip your hand in my back pocket

Go and let your long hair fall

I want you all, all, all to myself, to myself

I want you all, all, all to myself, to myself, yeah

Credit

Tahun rilis: 2018

Album: Dan + Shay