Lirik Lagu All to Myself - Dan + Shay dan Fakta di Baliknya

All to Myself - Dan+Shay
I'm jealous of the blue jeans that you're wearing
And the way they're holding you so tight
I'm jealous of the moon that keeps on staring
So lock the door and turn out the night
I want you all to myself
We don't need anyone else
Let our bodies do the talking
Let our shadows paint the wall
I want you here in my arms
We'll hide away in the dark
Slip your hand in my back pocket
Go and let your long hair fall
I want you all to myself, to myself
I'm jealous of the song that you've been singing
And the way it's rolling off your lips
It might be selfish but I'm thinking
I don't need nothing between you
Leaning for another kiss, yeah
I want you all to myself
We don't need anyone else
Let our bodies do the talking
Let our shadows paint the wall
I want you here in my arms
We'll hide away in the dark
Slip your hand in my back pocket
Go and let your long hair fall
I want you all, all, all to myself, to myself, yeah
Girl, I want you in the worst way
Yeah, I want you in the worst way
I want you all to myself
We don't need anyone else
Let our bodies do the talking
Let our shadows paint the wall
I want you here in my arms
We'll hide away in the dark
Slip your hand in my back pocket
Go and let your long hair fall
I want you all, all, all to myself, to myself
I want you all, all, all to myself, to myself, yeah
Credit
Tahun rilis: 2018
Album: Dan + Shay
