Lirik Lagu Crying Over You – Honne ft BEKA dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Crying Over You – Honne ft BEKA

You don't mean to be a problem

You don't mean to cause me pain

You don't mean to do much

But they're one and the same

I don't know where this came from

I thought we were plain sailing

This has taken me aback

And it goes without saying

That I'm gonna feel broken for a bit

Life's gonna be a little bit shit

Oh, for at least the next week

We had our flaws, I'll be the first to admit

And we both struggled to commit

But, oh, was it really that bleak?

And I don't know

Why I've been crying over you

For the life of me

I wish that I knew

I don't know

Just how much more I can go through

Man oh man I wish I knew

Why I've been crying over you

I don't mean to be a problem

I don't mean to cause you pain

I don't want to break it up

But there's no other way

You're not the only one who's hurting

Who's finding this hard

But you gotta admit

That we're drifting apart

Look, we're gonna feel broken for a bit

And it's gonna be a little bit shit

But you'll find the strength when you're weak

You'll find love when you least expect it

It could be any minute

But don't fight the tears on your cheek