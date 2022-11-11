Lirik Lagu No Matter Where You Are - Us the Duo dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Matter Where You Are – Us the Duo
I will stand by you
Even when we fall
I will be the rock that holds you up
And lifts you high so you stand tall
I won't let you go
No one can take your place
Oh, a couple fights and lonely nights
Don't make it right to let it go to waste
And I won't let you fall
I won't let you go
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
I will hold on to
Everything we've got
A quitter, a regretter and forgetter is everything I'm not
I'll take care of you
And love you just because
You and I are better than forever
Nothing can stop us
And I won't let you fall
I won't let you go
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
We can be the generation
Who learns how to love
Mistakes and empty promises
Will never be enough
To tear apart the giant hearts
That beat inside us now
Let's conquer the percentages
And rise above the crowd
And I won't let you fall
I won't let you go
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there, oh
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
No matter where you are
No matter where you are, I'll be there
I'll be there, mmm
