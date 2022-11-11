Lirik Lagu No Matter Where You Are - Us the Duo dan Fakta di Baliknya

No Matter Where You Are – Us the Duo

I will stand by you

Even when we fall

I will be the rock that holds you up

And lifts you high so you stand tall

I won't let you go

No one can take your place

Oh, a couple fights and lonely nights

Don't make it right to let it go to waste

And I won't let you fall

I won't let you go

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

I will hold on to

Everything we've got

A quitter, a regretter and forgetter is everything I'm not

I'll take care of you

And love you just because

You and I are better than forever

Nothing can stop us

And I won't let you fall

I won't let you go

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

We can be the generation

Who learns how to love

Mistakes and empty promises

Will never be enough

To tear apart the giant hearts

That beat inside us now

Let's conquer the percentages

And rise above the crowd

And I won't let you fall

I won't let you go

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there, oh

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

No matter where you are

No matter where you are, I'll be there

I'll be there, mmm