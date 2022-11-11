Lirik Lagu Must of Got Lost - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Must of Got Lost - The J Geils Band

Never thought about tomorrow

Seemed like a long time to come

How could I be so blind baby

Not to see you were the one

I let ya slip on from me honey

I let you walk on by

I refused the love you had for me

I refused your love and let it die

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Somewhere down the line

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Give away the days you were mine

Love can be a sweet thing

I just don't understand

I made a game of lovin' you

And now I hold the losin' hand

So I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Somewhere down the line

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Give away the days that you were mine

I just can't understand it

I just can't understand it

I just don't understand it

And I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Somewhere down the line

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Give away the days you were mine

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Somewhere down the line

I must'a got lost

I must'a got lost

Give away the days you were mine (Oh yeah)