Lirik Lagu Must of Got Lost - The J Geils Band dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Must of Got Lost - The J Geils Band
Never thought about tomorrow
Seemed like a long time to come
How could I be so blind baby
Not to see you were the one
I let ya slip on from me honey
I let you walk on by
I refused the love you had for me
I refused your love and let it die
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Somewhere down the line
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Give away the days you were mine
Love can be a sweet thing
I just don't understand
I made a game of lovin' you
And now I hold the losin' hand
So I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Somewhere down the line
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Give away the days that you were mine
I just can't understand it
I just can't understand it
I just don't understand it
And I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Somewhere down the line
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Give away the days you were mine
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Somewhere down the line
I must'a got lost
I must'a got lost
Give away the days you were mine (Oh yeah)
