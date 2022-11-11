Lirik Lagu Writing on the Walls - Underoath dan Fakta di Baliknya

Writing on the Walls - Underoath
Maybe we
Why don't we
Sit right here for half an hour
We'll speak of what a waste I am
And how we missed the beat again
I swear we need to find some comfort
In this run down place
To bridge the gap of this
Conscious state that we live in
And I'm short on time
How come you try
(To place us all)
And fit the shape of
(And I pray for)
What they tell you
(You to move on, move on!)
But mostly what they show you
(At this rate we can't give up)
I'm takin back all the things I've said
We're takin back all the things I've said
Keep me filled in and I swear I'll come
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
We walk alone
Back home
Alone back home
You're almost gone and I'm okay
(I still see your shadow)
To give you time to be afraid
(But never your face again
I remember your presence)
I hope to God you come down
I hope to God you feel this now
I hope to God you come down
I hope to God
I know there must be some way out of here
And all of them will be waiting there
Credit
Artis: Underoath
Album: Define the Great Line
Dirilis: 2016
Genre: Metal, Alternative/Indie, Gospel, Contemporary Christian, Rock, Christian
Songwriters: James Smith, Aaron Gillespie, Christopher Dudley, Grant Brandell, Timothy Mctague, Spencer Chamberlain
