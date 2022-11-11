Lirik Lagu Hymn - Ultravox dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hymn – Ultravox

Give us this day

All that you showed me

The power and the glory

'Til my kingdom come

Give me all the

Storybook told me

The faith and the glory

'Til my kingdom comes

And they say that in our time

All that's good will fall from grace

Even saints would turn their face

In our time

And they told us that in our days

Different words said in different ways

Have other meaning from he who says

In our time

