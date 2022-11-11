Lirik Lagu Seein' Red - Unwritten Law dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seein' Red - Unwritten Law
I'm seein' red
Don't think you'll have to see my face again
Don't have much time for sympathy
Cause it never happened to me
You're feelin' blue now
I think you bit off more than you could chew
And now it's time to make a choice
And all I wanna hear is your
So follow the leader down
And swallow your pride and drown
When there's no place left to go
Maybe that's when you will know
Follow the leader down
And swallow your pride and drown
When there's no place left to go
Maybe that's when you will know
And foolish lies
Well can't you see I tried to compromise
Cause what you say ain't always true
And I can see the tears in your eyes
And what you said now
Can't stop the words from running through my head
And what I'd do to get through to you
But you'd only do it again
So follow the leader down
And swallow your pride and drown
When there's no place left to go
Maybe that's when you will know
Follow the leader down
And swallow your pride and drown
When there's no place left to go
Maybe that's when you will know
Well I can confess, I don't know what to make from all this mess
Don't have much time for sympathy
But it never happened to me, you're feelin' down now
I don't know where I'll be when you come around
And now it's time to make a choice
And all I wanna hear is your voice
Credit
Artis: Unwritten Law
Album: Elva
Rilis: 2002
Genre: Alternative/Indie, Metal, Pop, Rock, Country
Songwriter: Scott Russo
Producers: Miguel, Unwritten Law
Fakta di Baliknya
Seein' Red merupakan lagu Unwritten Law yang dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album mereka yang bertajuk Elva pada 2002.
