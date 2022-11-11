Lirik Lagu Seein' Red - Unwritten Law dan Fakta di Baliknya

Seein' Red - Unwritten Law

I'm seein' red

Don't think you'll have to see my face again

Don't have much time for sympathy

Cause it never happened to me

You're feelin' blue now

I think you bit off more than you could chew

And now it's time to make a choice

And all I wanna hear is your

So follow the leader down

And swallow your pride and drown

When there's no place left to go

Maybe that's when you will know

Follow the leader down

And swallow your pride and drown

When there's no place left to go

Maybe that's when you will know

And foolish lies

Well can't you see I tried to compromise

Cause what you say ain't always true

And I can see the tears in your eyes

And what you said now

Can't stop the words from running through my head

And what I'd do to get through to you

But you'd only do it again

So follow the leader down

And swallow your pride and drown

When there's no place left to go

Maybe that's when you will know

Follow the leader down

And swallow your pride and drown

When there's no place left to go

Maybe that's when you will know

Well I can confess, I don't know what to make from all this mess

Don't have much time for sympathy

But it never happened to me, you're feelin' down now

I don't know where I'll be when you come around

And now it's time to make a choice

And all I wanna hear is your voice

Credit

Artis: Unwritten Law

Album: Elva

Rilis: 2002

Genre: Alternative/Indie, Metal, Pop, Rock, Country

Songwriter: Scott Russo

Producers: Miguel, Unwritten Law

Fakta di Baliknya

Seein' Red merupakan lagu Unwritten Law yang dirilis sebagai single kedua dari album mereka yang bertajuk Elva pada 2002.