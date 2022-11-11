Lirik Lagu Bad GYAL – KIM! feat NSG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Bad GYAL – KIM! feat NSG

Call me what you want boy I’m built like a boss

I ain’t superficial I just love my loubitons

You can talk behind my back and say this girl is lost

I’m just independent making money for my cause

I bring the bag

Luggage in hand

Baby they call me a brand

They just lookin and gaucin and jealousy turning them into a fan

Started from nothin

And turned into something

Now they wanna be my friend

I ain’t got time for that too busy making plans

Bad gyals wanna live it live it up

Don’t care about boys or falling in love,

Bad gyals wanna live it live it up,

You can’t stop me I’m bad Gyal bad Gyal

Baby I’m born with style

Original piece compiled

Beauty and brains for miles

I run the race with high heels

Put me to the challenge

I’m a player of the game

I ain’t gonna lose cause I’m a winner baby

I bring the bag

Luggage in hand

Baby they call me a brand

They just lookin and gaucin and jealousy turning them into a fan

Started from nothin

And turned into something

Now they wanna be my friend

I ain’t got time for that too busy making plans

Bad gyals wanna live it live it up

Don’t care about boys or falling in love,

Bad gyals wanna live it live it up,

You can’t stop me I’m bad Gyal bad Gyal

Credit

Artis: KIM! feat NSG

Dirilis: 2022

Genre: Pop Dance

Penulis lagu: Jonah Sithole