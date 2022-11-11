Lirik Lagu Bad GYAL – KIM! feat NSG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Call me what you want boy I’m built like a boss
I ain’t superficial I just love my loubitons
You can talk behind my back and say this girl is lost
I’m just independent making money for my cause
I bring the bag
Luggage in hand
Baby they call me a brand
They just lookin and gaucin and jealousy turning them into a fan
Started from nothin
And turned into something
Now they wanna be my friend
I ain’t got time for that too busy making plans
Bad gyals wanna live it live it up
Don’t care about boys or falling in love,
Bad gyals wanna live it live it up,
You can’t stop me I’m bad Gyal bad Gyal
Baby I’m born with style
Original piece compiled
Beauty and brains for miles
I run the race with high heels
Put me to the challenge
I’m a player of the game
I ain’t gonna lose cause I’m a winner baby
Credit
Artis: KIM! feat NSG
Dirilis: 2022
Genre: Pop Dance
Penulis lagu: Jonah Sithole
