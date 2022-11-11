Lirik Lagu Save Me (Wake Up Call) – Unwritten Law dan Fakta di Baliknya

Save Me (Wake Up Call) – Unwritten Law

Had a bad day, don't talk to me,

Gonna ride this out,

My little black heart, breaks apart,

With your big mouth.

And I'm sick of my sickness

Don't touch me, you'll get this.

I'm useless, lazy, perverted,

And you hate me.

You can't save me,

You can't change me,

Well I'm waiting for my wake up call,

And everything, everything's my fault.

Went to the doctor, and I asked her,

To make this stop. (whoa)

Got medication, a new addiction,

Fucking thanks a lot.

I had to relapse, I'm bad at rehabs

It ruins everything. (whoa)

So point your finger, at the singer,

He's in the pharmacy.

You can't save me,

You can't change me,

Well I'm waiting for my wake up call,

And everything's my fault.

You can't save me,

You can't blame me,

Well I'm waiting here to take a fall,

And everything, and everything's my fault.

And I'm a death threat haven't slept yet,

Baby why the wake up call

I'm the bad boy tell the tabloids

Everything's my fault.

Whoa whoa whoa yeah, write it write it,

Whoa Whoa whoa everything's my fault,

Everything's my fault.