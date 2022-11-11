Lirik Lagu Deeper Understanding – Kate Bush dan Fakta di Baliknya

Deeper Understanding – Kate Bush
As the people here grow colder
I turn to my computer
And spend my evenings with it
Like a friend
I was loading a new program
I had ordered from a magazine
Are you lonely, are you lost?
This voice console is a must
I press Execute
Hello, I know that you've been feeling tired
I bring you love and deeper understanding
Hello, I know that you're unhappy
I bring you love and deeper understanding
Well I've never felt such pleasure
Nothing else seemed to matter
I neglected my bodily needs
I did not eat, I did not sleep
The intensity increasing
'Til my family found me and intervened
But I was lonely, I was lost
Without my little black box
I pick up the phone and go Execute
Hello, I know that you've been feeling tired
I bring you love and deeper understanding
Hello, I know that you're unhappy
I bring you love and deeper understanding
I turn to my computer like a friend
I need deeper understanding
Give me deeper understanding

