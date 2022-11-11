Lirik Lagu My Same – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Same – Adele

Ay, ay, ay-ay

Ay, ay, ay-ay

Ay, ay, ay-ay

Ay, ay, ay-ay

You said I'm stubborn and I never give in

I think you're stubborn 'cept you're always softening

You say I'm selfish, I agree with you on that

I think you're giving nothing way too much, in fact

I say, "We've only known each other a year"

You say, "I've known you longer, my dear"

You like to be so close, I like to be alone

I like to sit on chairs and you prefer the floor

Walking with each other, think we'll never match at all

But we do, but we do-do-do-do

But we do, but we do-do-do-do, do-un-do-un-do

I thought I knew myself, somehow you know me more

I've never known this, never before

You're the first to make up whenever we argue

I don't know who I'd be if I didn't know you

You're so provocative, I'm so conservative

And you're so adventurous, I'm so very cautious, combining

You think we wouldn't

We do, but we do-do-do-do

But we do, but we do-do-do-do, do-un-do-un-do

Ay, ay, ay-ay, a-da-da

Ay, ay, ay-ay

Ooh, your, your-your, your

Ooh, your, your-your, your-ooh

Favoritism ain't my thing, but in this situation

In this situation I'll be glad

Favoritism ain't my thing, but in this situation

I'll be glad to make an exception, whoa-ohh

You said I'm stubborn and I never give in

I think you're stubborn 'cept you're always softening

And you say I'm selfish, I agree with you on that

I think you're giving nothing way too much, in fact

I say, "We've only known each other a year"

You say, "I've known you longer, my dear"

You like to be so close, I like to be alone

I like to sit on chairs and you prefer the floor

Walking with each other, think we'll never match at all

But we do

Credit

Artis: Adele

Produser: Jim Abbiss

Ciptaan: Adele Adkins

Album: 19

Genres: R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie, Pop, UK R&B, French Urban Pop/R&B

Rilis: 2008