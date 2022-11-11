Lirik Lagu My Same – Adele dan Fakta di Baliknya

Ay, ay, ay-ay
Ay, ay, ay-ay
Ay, ay, ay-ay
Ay, ay, ay-ay
You said I'm stubborn and I never give in
I think you're stubborn 'cept you're always softening
You say I'm selfish, I agree with you on that
I think you're giving nothing way too much, in fact
I say, "We've only known each other a year"
You say, "I've known you longer, my dear"
You like to be so close, I like to be alone
I like to sit on chairs and you prefer the floor
Walking with each other, think we'll never match at all
But we do, but we do-do-do-do
But we do, but we do-do-do-do, do-un-do-un-do
I thought I knew myself, somehow you know me more
I've never known this, never before
You're the first to make up whenever we argue
I don't know who I'd be if I didn't know you
You're so provocative, I'm so conservative
And you're so adventurous, I'm so very cautious, combining
You think we wouldn't
We do, but we do-do-do-do
But we do, but we do-do-do-do, do-un-do-un-do
Ay, ay, ay-ay, a-da-da
Ay, ay, ay-ay
Ooh, your, your-your, your
Ooh, your, your-your, your-ooh
Favoritism ain't my thing, but in this situation
In this situation I'll be glad
Favoritism ain't my thing, but in this situation
I'll be glad to make an exception, whoa-ohh
You said I'm stubborn and I never give in
I think you're stubborn 'cept you're always softening
And you say I'm selfish, I agree with you on that
I think you're giving nothing way too much, in fact
I say, "We've only known each other a year"
You say, "I've known you longer, my dear"
You like to be so close, I like to be alone
I like to sit on chairs and you prefer the floor
Walking with each other, think we'll never match at all
But we do
Credit
Artis: Adele
Produser: Jim Abbiss
Ciptaan: Adele Adkins
Album: 19
Genres: R&B/Soul, Alternative/Indie, Pop, UK R&B, French Urban Pop/R&B
Rilis: 2008
