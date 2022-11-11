Lirik Lagu Youre Beautiful – James Blunt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Youre Beautiful – James Blunt

My life is brilliant

My life is brilliant

My love is pure

I saw an angel

Of that I'm sure

She smiled at me on the subway

She was with another man

But I won't lose no sleep on that

'Cause I've got a plan

You're beautiful

You're beautiful

You're beautiful, it's true

I saw your face in a crowded place

And I don't know what to do

'Cause I'll never be with you

Yes, she caught my eye

As we walked on by

She could see from my face that I was

Fucking high

And I don't think that I'll see her again

But we shared a moment that will last 'til the end

You're beautiful

You're beautiful

You're beautiful, it's true

I saw your face in a crowded place

And I don't know what to do

'Cause I'll never be with you

La-la-la, la

La-la-la, la

La-la-la, la, la

You're beautiful

You're beautiful

You're beautiful, it's true

There must be an angel with a smile on her face

When she thought up that I should be with you

But it's time to face the truth

I will never be with you

