Lirik Lagu Think Twice - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Think Twice - Celine Dion

Don't think I can't feel that there's something wrong

You've been the sweetest part of my life for so long

I look in your eyes, there's a distant light

And you and I know there'll be a storm tonight

This is getting serious

Are you thinking 'bout you or us?

Don't say what you're about to say

Look back before you leave my life

Be sure before you close that door

Before you roll those dice

Baby, think twice

Baby, think twice for the sake of our love, for the memory

For the fire and the faith that was you and me

Babe, I know it ain't easy when your soul cries out for a higher ground

'Cause when you're half-way up, you're always half-way down

But, baby, this is serious (this is serious!)

Are you thinking 'bout you or us?

Don't say what you're about to say

Look back before you leave my life

Be sure before you close that door

Before you roll those dice

Baby, think twice

Baby, this is serious (this is serious)

Are you thinking 'bout you or us, baby?

Don't say what you're about to say

(No, no, no, no)

Look back before you leave my life

(Don't leave my life)

Be sure before you close that door

Before you roll those dice

Baby, think twice