Lirik Lagu Think Twice - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't think I can't feel that there's something wrong
You've been the sweetest part of my life for so long
I look in your eyes, there's a distant light
And you and I know there'll be a storm tonight
This is getting serious
Are you thinking 'bout you or us?
Don't say what you're about to say
Look back before you leave my life
Be sure before you close that door
Before you roll those dice
Baby, think twice
Baby, think twice for the sake of our love, for the memory
For the fire and the faith that was you and me
Babe, I know it ain't easy when your soul cries out for a higher ground
'Cause when you're half-way up, you're always half-way down
But, baby, this is serious (this is serious!)
Are you thinking 'bout you or us?
Don't say what you're about to say
Look back before you leave my life
Be sure before you close that door
Before you roll those dice
Baby, think twice
Baby, this is serious (this is serious)
Are you thinking 'bout you or us, baby?
Don't say what you're about to say
(No, no, no, no)
Look back before you leave my life
(Don't leave my life)
Be sure before you close that door
Before you roll those dice
Baby, think twice
Artikel Pilihan