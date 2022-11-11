Lirik Lagu Goodbye My Lover – James Blunt dan Fakta di Baliknya

Goodbye My Lover – James Blunt

Did I disappoint you or let you down?

Should I be feeling guilty or let the judges frown?

'Cause I saw the end, before we'd begun

Yes, I saw you were blind and I knew I had won

So I took what's mine by eternal right

Took your soul out into the night

It may be over but it won't stop there

I am here for you if you'd only care

You touched my heart, you touched my soul

Changed my life and all my goals

And love is blind, and that I knew when

My heart was blinded by you

I've kissed your lips and held your head

Shared your dreams and shared your bed

I know you well, I know your smell

I've been addicted to you

Goodbye my lover

Goodbye my friend

You have been the one

You have been the one for me

Goodbye my lover

Goodbye my friend

You have been the one

You have been the one for me

I am a dreamer and when I wake

You can't break my spirit, it's my dreams you take

And as you move on, remember me

Remember us and all we used to be

I've seen you cry, I've seen you smile

I've watched you sleeping for a while

I'd be the father of your child

I'd spend a lifetime with you