Lirik Lagu Confident – Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Confident – Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper

Don't do it to me

Don't do it to me

Oh no no, oh no no

Don't do it to me

Oh no no, oh no no

Don't do it to me

Oh no no, oh no no

Don't do it to me

Oh no no, oh no no

Focused, I'm focused

She got a body like that

I ain't never seen nothing like that, ah-ah

Like a fantasy in front of me, I-I-I

I think that something special is going down

That's right, I think she foreign

I think she foreign, got passports

Mi amor started slow, got faster

She gon' work some more, work some more

No stopping her now, no stopping her now

Then she started dancing, sexual romancing

Nasty but she fancy, lipstick on my satin sheets

What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you

She's got my attention, she's confident

Oh no no, oh no no

She's confident

Oh no no, oh no no

And I'm down with it

Oh no no, oh no no

She's confident

You can tell by the way she walks in the room

She said it's her first time

I think she might have lied

Feels so good damn, and I don't know why

I'm addicted, something like an addict

Got me twisted, but still I gotta have it

Explosive, explosive (I could still smell her perfume)

It's not hard to notice, that I'm open

Hypnotised by the way she moves

Then she started dancing, sexual romancing

Nasty but she fancy, Mona Lisa master piece

What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you

She's got my attention, she's confident

Oh no no, oh no no

She's confident

Oh no no, oh no no

And I'm down with it

Oh no no, oh no no

She's confident

I could tell by the way she walks in the room

She said it's her first time

I think she might have lied

Feels so good damn, and I don't know why

I'm addicted, something like a headache

Got me twisted, but still I gotta have it (Chance, the Rapper?)