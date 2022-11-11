Lirik Lagu Confident – Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper dan Fakta di Baliknya

Confident – Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper
Don't do it to me
Don't do it to me
Oh no no, oh no no
Don't do it to me
Oh no no, oh no no
Don't do it to me
Oh no no, oh no no
Don't do it to me
Oh no no, oh no no
Focused, I'm focused
She got a body like that
I ain't never seen nothing like that, ah-ah
Like a fantasy in front of me, I-I-I
I think that something special is going down
That's right, I think she foreign
I think she foreign, got passports
Mi amor started slow, got faster
She gon' work some more, work some more
No stopping her now, no stopping her now
Then she started dancing, sexual romancing
Nasty but she fancy, lipstick on my satin sheets
What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you
She's got my attention, she's confident
Oh no no, oh no no
She's confident
Oh no no, oh no no
And I'm down with it
Oh no no, oh no no
She's confident
You can tell by the way she walks in the room
She said it's her first time
I think she might have lied
Feels so good damn, and I don't know why
I'm addicted, something like an addict
Got me twisted, but still I gotta have it
Explosive, explosive (I could still smell her perfume)
It's not hard to notice, that I'm open
Hypnotised by the way she moves
Then she started dancing, sexual romancing
Nasty but she fancy, Mona Lisa master piece
What's your nationality? I wonder if there's more of you
She's got my attention, she's confident
Oh no no, oh no no
She's confident
Oh no no, oh no no
And I'm down with it
Oh no no, oh no no
She's confident
I could tell by the way she walks in the room
She said it's her first time
I think she might have lied
Feels so good damn, and I don't know why
I'm addicted, something like a headache
Got me twisted, but still I gotta have it (Chance, the Rapper?)
