Lirik Lagu (If There Was) Any Other Way - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

(If There Was) Any Other Way - Celine Dion
Sorry I know I'm late
Guess I lost all track of time
Started walking and couldn't stop
Turning it over in my mind
Trying to make some sense of it
Trying to make the pieces fit
I thought I covered my tracks so well
But now he says he knew about it from the start
Yeah he knew about us all along
If there was any other way love
Don't you think I've tried to find it
Don't you think I want to stay
If there was any other way love
There's no way out of this
There just ain't any other way
Maybe I'd better be leaving now
But there's something I want you to understand before I go
Sometimes we don't have a choice when we play and break the rules
I just had to see you darlin', one more time
If only just to say good-bye
'Cos he knew about us all the time
If there was any other way love
Don't you think I've tried to find it
Don't you think I want to stay
If there was any other way love
There's no way out of this
There just ain't any other way
I never wanted it to be like this
I never meant to get serious
But now the thought of losing you
Takes some getting used to
If there was any other way love
Don't you think I've tried to find it
Don't you think I want to stay
If there was any other way love
There's no way out of this
There just ain't any other way
If there was any other way love
Don't you think I've tried to find it
Don't you think I want to stay
If there was any other way love
