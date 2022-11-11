Lirik Lagu (If There Was) Any Other Way - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

(If There Was) Any Other Way - Celine Dion

Sorry I know I'm late

Guess I lost all track of time

Started walking and couldn't stop

Turning it over in my mind

Trying to make some sense of it

Trying to make the pieces fit

I thought I covered my tracks so well

But now he says he knew about it from the start

Yeah he knew about us all along

If there was any other way love

Don't you think I've tried to find it

Don't you think I want to stay

If there was any other way love

There's no way out of this

There just ain't any other way

Maybe I'd better be leaving now

But there's something I want you to understand before I go

Sometimes we don't have a choice when we play and break the rules

I just had to see you darlin', one more time

If only just to say good-bye

'Cos he knew about us all the time

If there was any other way love

Don't you think I've tried to find it

Don't you think I want to stay

If there was any other way love

There's no way out of this

There just ain't any other way

I never wanted it to be like this

I never meant to get serious

But now the thought of losing you

Takes some getting used to

If there was any other way love

Don't you think I've tried to find it

Don't you think I want to stay

If there was any other way love

There's no way out of this

There just ain't any other way

If there was any other way love

Don't you think I've tried to find it

Don't you think I want to stay

If there was any other way love

Credit