Lirik Lagu All I Want Is You – U2 dan Fakta di Baliknya

All I Want Is You – U2

You say you want

Diamonds on a ring of gold

You say you want

Your story to remain untold

But all the promises we make

From the cradle to the grave

When all I want is you

You say you'll give me

A highway with no one on it

Treasure just to look upon it

All the riches in the night

You say you'll give me

Eyes in a moon of blindness

A river in a time of dryness

A harbor in the tempest

But all the promises we make

From the cradle to the grave

When all I want is you

You say you want

Your love to work out right

To last with me through the night

You say you want

Diamonds on a ring of gold

Your story to remain untold

Your love not to grow cold

All the promises we break

From the cradle to the grave

When all I want is you