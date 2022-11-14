Lirik Lagu The Bird and The Worm – The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Bird and The Worm – The Used
He wears his heart
safety pinned to his backpack
His backpack is all that he knows
Shot down by strangers
whose glances can cripple
the heart and devour the soul
All alone he turns to stone
while holding his breath half to death
Terrified of whats inside
to save his life he crawls
like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm from a bird
Out of his mind away
pushes him whispering
must have been out of his mind
mid-day delusions of pushing this out of his head
maybe out of his mind
All alone he turns to stone
while holding his breath half to death
Terrified of whats inside
to save his life he
crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm from a bird
All he knows
If he can't relieve it it grows
and so it goes
he crawls like a worm
crawls like a worm from the bird
Out of his mind away
pushes him whispering
must have been out of his mind
All alone he turns to stone
while holding his breath half to death
Terrified of whats inside
to save his life
he crawls like a worm from a bird
All alone he
Holding his breath half to death
Terrified to save his life
he crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm
crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm from a bird
crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm
crawls like a worm from a bird
