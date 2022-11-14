Lirik Lagu The Bird and The Worm – The Used dan Fakta di Baliknya

The Bird and The Worm – The Used

He wears his heart

safety pinned to his backpack

His backpack is all that he knows

Shot down by strangers

whose glances can cripple

the heart and devour the soul

All alone he turns to stone

while holding his breath half to death

Terrified of whats inside

to save his life he crawls

like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm from a bird

Out of his mind away

pushes him whispering

must have been out of his mind

mid-day delusions of pushing this out of his head

maybe out of his mind

All alone he turns to stone

while holding his breath half to death

Terrified of whats inside

to save his life he

crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm from a bird

All he knows

If he can't relieve it it grows

and so it goes

he crawls like a worm

crawls like a worm from the bird

Out of his mind away

pushes him whispering

must have been out of his mind

All alone he turns to stone

while holding his breath half to death

Terrified of whats inside

to save his life

he crawls like a worm from a bird

All alone he

Holding his breath half to death

Terrified to save his life

he crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm

crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm from a bird

crawls like a worm, crawls like a worm

crawls like a worm from a bird

Credit