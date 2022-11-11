Lirik Lagu Oops - Charlie Puth feat Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oops - Charlie Puth feat Little Mix

Oops, my baby, you woke up in my bed

Oops, we broke up, we're better off as friends

Now I accidentally need you, I don't know what to do

Oops, baby, I love you

It started with "What's up with you?"

I messed around and got caught up with you

Yeah, yeah, I don't know what to do

I caught these feelings like there's nothing new

Now I can't get enough of you

And when I think about the way you touch my body

I don't know how long I can wait

And when I think about the way you touch my body

This could be my greatest mistake

You've got me singing

Oops, my baby, you woke up in my bed

Oops, we broke up, we're better off as friends

Now I accidentally need you, I don't know what to do

Oops, baby, I love you

We had a good run

We messed around and had some good fun

Guess it turns out I lost a good one

'Cause now I'm wishing every morning would come

With you next to me, baby

And when I think about the way you touch my body

This could be my greatest mistake

You've got me singing

Oops, my baby, you woke up in my bed

Oops we broke up, we're better off as friends

Now I accidentally need you, I don't know what to do

Oops, baby, I love you

Oh I love, I love, I love you

Now I accidentally know that you're in love with me too

Oops, baby, I love you