Lirik Lagu Oops - Charlie Puth feat Little Mix dan Fakta di Baliknya

Oops - Charlie Puth feat Little Mix
Oops, my baby, you woke up in my bed
Oops, we broke up, we're better off as friends
Now I accidentally need you, I don't know what to do
Oops, baby, I love you
It started with "What's up with you?"
I messed around and got caught up with you
Yeah, yeah, I don't know what to do
I caught these feelings like there's nothing new
Now I can't get enough of you
And when I think about the way you touch my body
I don't know how long I can wait
And when I think about the way you touch my body
This could be my greatest mistake
You've got me singing
Oops, my baby, you woke up in my bed
Oops, we broke up, we're better off as friends
Now I accidentally need you, I don't know what to do
Oops, baby, I love you
We had a good run
We messed around and had some good fun
Guess it turns out I lost a good one
'Cause now I'm wishing every morning would come
With you next to me, baby
And when I think about the way you touch my body
This could be my greatest mistake
You've got me singing
Oops, my baby, you woke up in my bed
Oops we broke up, we're better off as friends
Now I accidentally need you, I don't know what to do
Oops, baby, I love you
Oh I love, I love, I love you
Now I accidentally know that you're in love with me too
Oops, baby, I love you
