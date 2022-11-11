Lirik Lagu Peer Pressure – James Bay ft. Julia Michaels dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Peer Pressure – James Bay ft. Julia Michaels
Seven texts, 2AM
Halfway dressed, they're all saying call me up
You can't sleep, you're testing me
Bad but sweet and I'm just tryna keep it together
Oh and now you're sayin'
Put your hands on my body just like you think you know me
Want your heart beating on me, don't leave me hot and lonely
I don't usually give in to peer pressure
But I'll give in to yours
When we met, innocent
Now I'm dead everytime you're touchin' me
You're dancing around on my mind every second
I'm under control 'til you're in front of me
Maybe I'm scared, I don't care, I'm addicted
I'm in it
And you say
Put your hands on my body just like you think you know me
Want your heart beating on me, don't leave me hot and lonely
I don't usually give in to peer pressure
But I'll give in to yours
So I give you my everything and you keep on teasing
With that look in your eyes 'cause you know I believe it
I don't usually give in to peer pressure
But I'll give in to yours
I'll give in to yours
When we met, innocent
Now I'm dead and you're sayin'
Put your hands on my body just like you think you know me
Want your heart beating on me, don't leave me hot and lonely
I don't usually give in to peer pressure
But I'll give in to yours
So I give you my everything and you keep on teasing
With that look in your eyes 'cause you know I believe it
I don't usually give in to peer pressure
Oh, but I'll give in to yours
Mmm, yeah, I'll give in to yours
You're dancing around on my mind every second
I'm under control 'til you're in front of me
Maybe I'm scared, I don't care, I'm addicted
I'm in it
