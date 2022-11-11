Lirik Lagu Peer Pressure – James Bay ft. Julia Michaels dan Fakta di Balik Lagunya

Peer Pressure – James Bay ft. Julia Michaels

Seven texts, 2AM

Halfway dressed, they're all saying call me up

You can't sleep, you're testing me

Bad but sweet and I'm just tryna keep it together

Oh and now you're sayin'

Put your hands on my body just like you think you know me

Want your heart beating on me, don't leave me hot and lonely

I don't usually give in to peer pressure

But I'll give in to yours

When we met, innocent

Now I'm dead everytime you're touchin' me

You're dancing around on my mind every second

I'm under control 'til you're in front of me

Maybe I'm scared, I don't care, I'm addicted

I'm in it

And you say

Put your hands on my body just like you think you know me

Want your heart beating on me, don't leave me hot and lonely

I don't usually give in to peer pressure

But I'll give in to yours

So I give you my everything and you keep on teasing

With that look in your eyes 'cause you know I believe it

I don't usually give in to peer pressure

But I'll give in to yours

I'll give in to yours

When we met, innocent

Now I'm dead and you're sayin'

Put your hands on my body just like you think you know me

Want your heart beating on me, don't leave me hot and lonely

I don't usually give in to peer pressure

But I'll give in to yours

So I give you my everything and you keep on teasing

With that look in your eyes 'cause you know I believe it

I don't usually give in to peer pressure

Oh, but I'll give in to yours

Mmm, yeah, I'll give in to yours

You're dancing around on my mind every second

I'm under control 'til you're in front of me

Maybe I'm scared, I don't care, I'm addicted

I'm in it