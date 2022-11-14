Lirik Lagu Weapon of Choice - Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 14 November 2022, 00:03 WIB
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim /Instagram.com/officialfatboyslim/

Weapon of Choice - Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins

Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
–voke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
–voke and getcha, –voke and getcha, –voke and getcha
–voke and getcha, –voke and getcha, –voke and getcha, –voke and getcha

Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice

Listen to the sound of my voice
You can check it on out, it's the weapon of choice, yeah
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
It's the new weapon, the weapon of choice, yeah

You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
Or you can blow with us
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with

Walk without rhythm
It won't attract the worm
Walk without rhythm
And it won't attract the worm
Walk without rhythm
And it won't attract the worm
If you walk without rhythm
Ah, you never learn, yeah

Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice

Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)

You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
Or you can blow with us
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with

Organically grown, through the hemisphere I roam
To make love to the angels of light
Yeah, and my girl
I guess you just don't understand
It's gone beyond being a man
As I drift off into the night, I'm in flight
She's a boy scout, no doubt
But I'm gonna hold my cool, 'cause the music rules
Yeah, so move on, baby, check out
Halfway between the gutter and the stars, yeah
Halfway between the gutter and the stars, yeah

You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
Or you can blow with us
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with

Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down

Credit

Produser: Fatboy Slim

Penulis: Fatboy Slim

Album: Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars

Genre: Alternative/Indie

Fakta di balik lagu

Weapon of Choice merupakan lagu milik musisi asal Inggris, Fatboy Slim yang menggandeng musisi asal Amerika, Bootsy Collins.

Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 23 April 2001 sebagai single dalam album studio ketiga Fatboy Slim yang bertajuk Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars.

Video musiknya disutradarai oleh Spike Jonze dan menampilkan aktor Christopher Walken yang menari di sekitar lobi hotel yang sepi.

Kesuksesannya terbukti ketika Weapon of Choice memenangkan penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2001 dan Grammy Awards 2002 untuk kategori Best Music Video (Video Musik Terbaik).

Selain itu, lagu ini juga memuncak pada posisi ke-10 di tanah air Fatboy Slim, yakni United Kingdom Singles Chart. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu She Bad - Cardi B feat YG dan Fakta di Baliknya

14 November 2022, 01:09 WIB
Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

Harga Tiket Konser BLACKPINK World Tour Jakarta, Mulai dari Rp1,3 Juta hingga Rp3,8 Juta

12 November 2022, 19:52 WIB
Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta

12 November 2022, 18:44 WIB
Konser We All Are One K-pop Concert Ditunda, Penonton Minta Refund Tiket

Konser We All Are One K-pop Concert Ditunda, Penonton Minta Refund Tiket

12 November 2022, 10:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Be There – UNKLE dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Ring - Cardi B feat Kehlani dan Fakta di Baliknya

12 November 2022, 01:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:01 WIB
Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

10 November 2022, 09:54 WIB
Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

10 November 2022, 07:37 WIB

Terpopuler

1

15 Twibbon Hari Ayah Nasional 2022, Cocok Dibagikan di WhatsApp, Facebook, hingga Instagram
2

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ayah 2022 yang Menyentuh dan Penuh Makna, Cocok untuk Caption Media Sosial
3

Cek Fakta: Farel Prayoga Dikabarkan Meninggal Dunia, Simak Faktanya
4

Kronologi Polemik Deddy Corbuzier dan Meyden, Soal Keperawanan hingga Klarifikasi
5

20 Twibbon Hari Kesehatan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
6

Prediksi Tottenham vs Leeds di Liga Inggris: Head to Head, Susunan Pemain dan Skor Akhir
7

Harga Tiket dan Seating Plan Konser BLACKPINK di Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta
8

Fosfen Music Festival di Bandung Batal Digelar Hari Ini
9

8 Ucapan Selamat Hari Ayah Nasional yang Bisa Disampaikan Melalui Media Sosial Maupun Pesan Singkat
10

Misteri di Balik Keluarga Tewas Mengering di Kalideres, Keluarga hingga Tetangga Kompak Bilang Ansos

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Utara Times

Jadwal Laga Pembuka Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Minggu, 20 November 2022: Laga Tuan Rumah dan Inggris

Jadwal Laga Pembuka Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, Minggu, 20 November 2022: Laga Tuan Rumah dan Inggris

14 November 2022, 01:10 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Qatar vs Ekuador di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

Prediksi Qatar vs Ekuador di Piala Dunia Qatar 2022, lengkap Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

14 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Senin 14 November 2022:Waspada Gangguan Lambung

Ramalan Bintang Aries dan Taurus, Senin 14 November 2022:Waspada Gangguan Lambung

14 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Media Pemalang

18 Kode Redeem Garena FF Free Fire Hari Ini 14 November 2022, Segera Klaim Gratis Emoji dan Karakter

18 Kode Redeem Garena FF Free Fire Hari Ini 14 November 2022, Segera Klaim Gratis Emoji dan Karakter

14 November 2022, 01:00 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis YEEH JADU Tayang 14 November 2022: Aman Selamatkan Roshni dari Yuvraj, Aman Terluka Terkena Panah

Sinopsis YEEH JADU Tayang 14 November 2022: Aman Selamatkan Roshni dari Yuvraj, Aman Terluka Terkena Panah

14 November 2022, 00:57 WIB

Zona Priangan

Perbaikan terhadap 'Bug' pada Layar Kunci Google Pixel Dihadirkan pada Update November

Perbaikan terhadap 'Bug' pada Layar Kunci Google Pixel Dihadirkan pada Update November

14 November 2022, 00:45 WIB

Arah Kata

Survei LPMM : Generasi Z dan Y Mayoritas Pilih Airlangga untuk Presiden

Survei LPMM : Generasi Z dan Y Mayoritas Pilih Airlangga untuk Presiden

14 November 2022, 00:43 WIB

Gowapos

Sinopsis YEHH JADU Tayang 13 November 2022: Roshni Butuh Uang dan Bekerja untuk Aman, Yuvraj Lecehkan Roshni?

Sinopsis YEHH JADU Tayang 13 November 2022: Roshni Butuh Uang dan Bekerja untuk Aman, Yuvraj Lecehkan Roshni?

14 November 2022, 00:36 WIB

Portal Magetan

Link Nonton dan Live Score AS Monaco vs Marseille di Ligue 1 Prancis

Link Nonton dan Live Score AS Monaco vs Marseille di Ligue 1 Prancis

14 November 2022, 00:35 WIB

Editor News

Viral Hajatan Pernikahan Berantakan Gegara Diterjang Arus Banjir

Viral Hajatan Pernikahan Berantakan Gegara Diterjang Arus Banjir

14 November 2022, 00:31 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Chord Lagu Rio Febrian dengan Judul Jenuh Lengkap dengan Lirik

Chord Lagu Rio Febrian dengan Judul Jenuh Lengkap dengan Lirik

14 November 2022, 00:30 WIB

Berita KBB

Keren! Atlet KBB Borong 3 Medali Emas di Hari Pertama Cabor Gulat Porprov Jabar 2022 Incar 3 Medali Emas Lagi

Keren! Atlet KBB Borong 3 Medali Emas di Hari Pertama Cabor Gulat Porprov Jabar 2022 Incar 3 Medali Emas Lagi

14 November 2022, 00:27 WIB

Editor News

Taklukan Perisai FC 3-1, PS Sergai Rebut Juara Ketiga Bonas Cup 2022

Taklukan Perisai FC 3-1, PS Sergai Rebut Juara Ketiga Bonas Cup 2022

14 November 2022, 00:26 WIB

Zona Priangan

6 Manfaat Kesehatan Biji Fenugreek, Nomor Dua Dapat Mengurangi Bekas Jerawat

6 Manfaat Kesehatan Biji Fenugreek, Nomor Dua Dapat Mengurangi Bekas Jerawat

14 November 2022, 00:23 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Pemkot Semarang Berlakukan Penutupan Ruas Jalan: Jalan Tentara Pelajar Di Alihkan

Pemkot Semarang Berlakukan Penutupan Ruas Jalan: Jalan Tentara Pelajar Di Alihkan

14 November 2022, 00:23 WIB

Cilacap Update

Lowonga Kerja Remedial Officer Collector - PT Sejahtera Mitra Solusi

Lowonga Kerja Remedial Officer Collector - PT Sejahtera Mitra Solusi

14 November 2022, 00:22 WIB

Portal Magetan

Serie A Italia: Juventus vs Lazio, Berikut Link Nonton, Live Score dan Head to Head

Serie A Italia: Juventus vs Lazio, Berikut Link Nonton, Live Score dan Head to Head

14 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Pangandaran Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta  Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Banjar Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 November 2022, 00:15 WIB

Kendalku

KUNCI Jawaban Tebak Kata Shopee Tantangan Harian 14 November 2022, Temukan di Sini

KUNCI Jawaban Tebak Kata Shopee Tantangan Harian 14 November 2022, Temukan di Sini

14 November 2022, 00:12 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Ciamis Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kabupaten Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022  serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 November 2022, 00:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Kota Tasikmalaya Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

Jadwal Sholat Garut Hari Ini, Senin 14 November 2022 serta Doa Sholat Dhuha

14 November 2022, 00:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

GEMPA TERKINI: Kab Purwakarta Diguncang Gempa 4,1 Magnitudo Terasa Sampai Cianjur, KBB, Subang, dan Bekasi

GEMPA TERKINI: Kab Purwakarta Diguncang Gempa 4,1 Magnitudo Terasa Sampai Cianjur, KBB, Subang, dan Bekasi

14 November 2022, 00:03 WIB