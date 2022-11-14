Lirik Lagu Weapon of Choice - Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Weapon of Choice - Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins



Break it down, down, down

–voke and getcha team smoke (Word)

Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice

Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice

Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice



Listen to the sound of my voice

You can check it on out, it's the weapon of choice, yeah

It's the new weapon, the weapon of choice, yeah



You can blow with this

Or you can blow with that

You can blow with this

Or you can blow with us

Walk without rhythm

It won't attract the worm

And it won't attract the worm

If you walk without rhythm

Ah, you never learn, yeah



Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice

Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice



Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)

You can blow with this

You can blow with this

Or you can blow with us

Organically grown, through the hemisphere I roam

To make love to the angels of light

Yeah, and my girl

I guess you just don't understand

It's gone beyond being a man

As I drift off into the night, I'm in flight

She's a boy scout, no doubt

But I'm gonna hold my cool, 'cause the music rules

Yeah, so move on, baby, check out

Halfway between the gutter and the stars, yeah

Halfway between the gutter and the stars, yeah



You can blow with this

You can blow with this

Or you can blow with us

Break it down, down, down

Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)

Break it down, down, down

Credit



Produser: Fatboy Slim



Penulis: Fatboy Slim



Album: Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars



Genre: Alternative/Indie



Fakta di balik lagu



Weapon of Choice merupakan lagu milik musisi asal Inggris, Fatboy Slim yang menggandeng musisi asal Amerika, Bootsy Collins.



Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 23 April 2001 sebagai single dalam album studio ketiga Fatboy Slim yang bertajuk Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars.



Video musiknya disutradarai oleh Spike Jonze dan menampilkan aktor Christopher Walken yang menari di sekitar lobi hotel yang sepi.



Kesuksesannya terbukti ketika Weapon of Choice memenangkan penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2001 dan Grammy Awards 2002 untuk kategori Best Music Video (Video Musik Terbaik).



Selain itu, lagu ini juga memuncak pada posisi ke-10 di tanah air Fatboy Slim, yakni United Kingdom Singles Chart. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***