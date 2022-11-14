Lirik Lagu Weapon of Choice - Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins dan Fakta di Baliknya

Weapon of Choice - Fatboy Slim ft. Bootsy Collins
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
–voke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
–voke and getcha, –voke and getcha, –voke and getcha
–voke and getcha, –voke and getcha, –voke and getcha, –voke and getcha
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice
Listen to the sound of my voice
You can check it on out, it's the weapon of choice, yeah
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
It's the new weapon, the weapon of choice, yeah
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
Or you can blow with us
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with
Walk without rhythm
It won't attract the worm
Walk without rhythm
And it won't attract the worm
Walk without rhythm
And it won't attract the worm
If you walk without rhythm
Ah, you never learn, yeah
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice
Don't be shocked by the tone of my voice
Check out my new weapon, weapon of choice
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
Be careful, we don't know them (Don't provoke and getcha team smoke)
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
Or you can blow with us
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with
Organically grown, through the hemisphere I roam
To make love to the angels of light
Yeah, and my girl
I guess you just don't understand
It's gone beyond being a man
As I drift off into the night, I'm in flight
She's a boy scout, no doubt
But I'm gonna hold my cool, 'cause the music rules
Yeah, so move on, baby, check out
Halfway between the gutter and the stars, yeah
Halfway between the gutter and the stars, yeah
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
Or you can blow with us
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with this
Or you can blow with that
You can blow with
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Don't provoke and getcha team smoke (Word)
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Break it down, down, down
Credit
Produser: Fatboy Slim
Penulis: Fatboy Slim
Album: Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars
Genre: Alternative/Indie
Fakta di balik lagu
Weapon of Choice merupakan lagu milik musisi asal Inggris, Fatboy Slim yang menggandeng musisi asal Amerika, Bootsy Collins.
Lagu ini resmi dirilis pada 23 April 2001 sebagai single dalam album studio ketiga Fatboy Slim yang bertajuk Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars.
Video musiknya disutradarai oleh Spike Jonze dan menampilkan aktor Christopher Walken yang menari di sekitar lobi hotel yang sepi.
Kesuksesannya terbukti ketika Weapon of Choice memenangkan penghargaan MTV Video Music Awards 2001 dan Grammy Awards 2002 untuk kategori Best Music Video (Video Musik Terbaik).
Selain itu, lagu ini juga memuncak pada posisi ke-10 di tanah air Fatboy Slim, yakni United Kingdom Singles Chart. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***
