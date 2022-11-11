Lirik Lagu This Love – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Love – Maroon 5
I was so high, I did not recognize
The fire burning in her eyes
The chaos that controlled my mind
Whispered goodbye as she got on a plane
Never to return again but always in my heart, oh
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
I tried my best to feed her appetite
Keep her coming every night
So hard to keep her satisfied, oh
Kept playing love like it was just a game
Pretending to feel the same
Then turn around and leave again, but uh-oh
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
And her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore
Whoa
Whoa
Whoa
I'll fix these broken things, repair your broken wings
And make sure everything's all right (it's all right, it's all right)
My pressure on your hips, I'm sinking my fingertips
Every inch of you
Because I know that's what you want me to do
This love has taken its toll on me
She said goodbye too many times before
Her heart is breakin' in front of me
And I have no choice
'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore
