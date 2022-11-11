Lirik Lagu This Love – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu This Love – Maroon 5

I was so high, I did not recognize

The fire burning in her eyes

The chaos that controlled my mind

Whispered goodbye as she got on a plane

Never to return again but always in my heart, oh

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

I tried my best to feed her appetite

Keep her coming every night

So hard to keep her satisfied, oh

Kept playing love like it was just a game

Pretending to feel the same

Then turn around and leave again, but uh-oh

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

And her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore

Whoa

Whoa

Whoa

I'll fix these broken things, repair your broken wings

And make sure everything's all right (it's all right, it's all right)

My pressure on your hips, I'm sinking my fingertips

Every inch of you

Because I know that's what you want me to do

This love has taken its toll on me

She said goodbye too many times before

Her heart is breakin' in front of me

And I have no choice

'Cause I won't say goodbye anymore