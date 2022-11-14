Lirik Lagu Youre Not From Brighton - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya





Youre Not From Brighton - Fatboy Slim



Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used, funk as we used to



You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton

You're, you're, you're, you're

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play



Said check baby, check baby

Check baby, check said

Check baby, check baby

Check one two

Check baby, check baby

Check baby, check said

Check check baby

Check check one two

Check baby, check baby

Check baby, check said

Check baby, check baby

Check one two, ha

Check baby, check baby

Check baby, check said

Check baby, check baby

Check one two, ha

Check baby, check baby

Check baby, check said

Check baby, check baby

Check one two, ha

Check baby, check baby

Check baby, check said

Check baby, check baby

Check one two

Said check one two, check one two

Check one two, check one two

Check one two



You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton



Funk, funk, funk, funk

Funk as we

Funk as we



You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton



Here we go, now here we go

Now here we go, here we go

Now here we go, here we go



You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

You're not from Brighton



Get up, get up, get up

Funk as we, funk as we

Funk as we, funk as we

Funk, funk, funk, funk

Here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)

Here we go, here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)

Here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)

Here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)



Here we go, here we go

Here we go, here we go, here we go

Here we go, here we go, here we go

Here we go, here we go, here we go



I said check baby, check baby

Check baby, check baby



You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)

You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)

You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)

You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)

You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)

You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)



Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play

Funk as we used to play...



Credit



Produser: Fatboy Slim

Penulis: Fatboy Slim

Album: You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby

Genre: Dance/Electronic



Fakta di balik lagu



Youre Not From Brighton merupakan lagu milik musisi asal Inggris, Fatboy Slim, yang dirilis pada 19 Oktober 1998.



Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single dalam album studio keduanya yang bertajuk You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby.



Norman Quentin Cook atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Fatboy Slim lahir pada 31 Juli 1963. Ia merupakan seorang DJ, musisi, sekaligus produser asal Inggris.



Sebagai salah satu musisi yang mempopulerkan genre electronic, ia telah memenangkan sepuluh penghargaan dalam MTV Video Music Awards dan dua penghargaan dalam Brit Awards.



Selain itu, Cook juga membantu mempopulerkan genre big beat yang melambung popularitasnya pada era 1990an.



Awalnya, Cook menjadi terkenal pada 1980an. Pada kala itu, ia menjadi bassist dari band rock indie The Housemartins yang mencetak single nomor satu di Inggris dengan cover acapella dari lagu Caravan of Love milik Isley-Jasper-Isley.



Setelah band tersebut berpisah, Cook membentuk band bernama Beats International dan meluncurkan lagu Dub Be Good to Me. Lagu tersebut akhirnya menduduki puncak tangga lagu Inggris serta menjadi single terlaris ketujuh tahun 1990 di Inggris.



Pada tahun 1996, Cook mengadopsi nama Fatboy Slim dan merilis album Better Living Through Chemistry dan mendapat pujian kritis.



Album lanjutannya yakni You've Come a Long Way, Baby, Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars, dan Palookaville, serta single seperti The Rockafeller Skank hingga Praise You pun mencapai kesuksesan komersial di industri musik. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***