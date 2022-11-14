Lirik Lagu Youre Not From Brighton - Fatboy Slim dan Fakta di Baliknya

- 14 November 2022, 00:01 WIB
Fatboy Slim
Fatboy Slim /Instagram.com/officialfatboyslim/



Youre Not From Brighton - Fatboy Slim

Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used, funk as we used to

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton
You're, you're, you're, you're
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play, funk as we used to play

Said check baby, check baby
Check baby, check said
Check baby, check baby
Check one two
Check baby, check baby
Check baby, check said
Check check baby
Check check one two
Check baby, check baby
Check baby, check said
Check baby, check baby
Check one two, ha
Check baby, check baby
Check baby, check said
Check baby, check baby
Check one two, ha
Check baby, check baby
Check baby, check said
Check baby, check baby
Check one two, ha
Check baby, check baby
Check baby, check said
Check baby, check baby
Check one two
Said check one two, check one two
Check one two, check one two
Check one two

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

Funk, funk, funk, funk
Funk as we
Funk as we

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton

Here we go, now here we go
Now here we go, here we go
Now here we go, here we go

You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton, you're not from Brighton
You're not from Brighton

Get up, get up, get up
Funk as we, funk as we
Funk as we, funk as we
Funk, funk, funk, funk
Here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)
Here we go, here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)
Here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)
Here we go, here we go (funk as we used to play)

Here we go, here we go
Here we go, here we go, here we go
Here we go, here we go, here we go
Here we go, here we go, here we go

I said check baby, check baby
Check baby, check baby

You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)
You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)
You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)
You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)
You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)
You're not from Brighton (here we go, here we go, here we go)

Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play
Funk as we used to play...

Credit

Produser: Fatboy Slim
Penulis: Fatboy Slim
Album: You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby
Genre: Dance/Electronic

Fakta di balik lagu

Youre Not From Brighton merupakan lagu milik musisi asal Inggris, Fatboy Slim, yang dirilis pada 19 Oktober 1998.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single dalam album studio keduanya yang bertajuk You’ve Come a Long Way, Baby.

Norman Quentin Cook atau yang dikenal dengan nama panggung Fatboy Slim lahir pada 31 Juli 1963. Ia merupakan seorang DJ, musisi, sekaligus produser asal Inggris.

Sebagai salah satu musisi yang mempopulerkan genre electronic, ia telah memenangkan sepuluh penghargaan dalam MTV Video Music Awards dan dua penghargaan dalam Brit Awards.

Selain itu, Cook juga membantu mempopulerkan genre big beat yang melambung popularitasnya pada era 1990an.

Awalnya, Cook menjadi terkenal pada 1980an. Pada kala itu, ia menjadi bassist dari band rock indie The Housemartins yang mencetak single nomor satu di Inggris dengan cover acapella dari lagu Caravan of Love milik Isley-Jasper-Isley.

Setelah band tersebut berpisah, Cook membentuk band bernama Beats International dan meluncurkan lagu Dub Be Good to Me. Lagu tersebut akhirnya menduduki puncak tangga lagu Inggris serta menjadi single terlaris ketujuh tahun 1990 di Inggris.

Pada tahun 1996, Cook mengadopsi nama Fatboy Slim dan merilis album Better Living Through Chemistry dan mendapat pujian kritis.

Album lanjutannya yakni You've Come a Long Way, Baby, Halfway Between the Gutter and the Stars, dan Palookaville, serta single seperti The Rockafeller Skank hingga Praise You pun mencapai kesuksesan komersial di industri musik. (Khadijah Ardallyana Qirba)***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

