Lirik Lagu Train Wreck – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Laying in the silence
Waiting for the sirens
Signs, any signs I'm alive still
I don't wanna lose it
But I'm not getting through this
Hey, should I pray, should I pray
Yeah, to myself, to a God?
To a saviour who can...
Unbreak the broken
Unsay these spoken words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions
I'm not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Pull me out, pull me out
Underneath our bad blood
We still got a sanctum
Home, still a home, still a home here
It's not too late to build it back
'Cause a one in a million chance
Is still a chance, still a chance
And I would take those odds
Unbreak the broken
Unsay these spoken words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions
I'm not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
You can say what you like 'cause see, I would die for you
I'm down on my knees, and I need you to be my God
Be my help, be a saviour who can
Unbreak the broken
Unsay these reckless words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions
I'm not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Judul: Train Wreck
