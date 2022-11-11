Lirik Lagu Train Wreck – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 02:08 WIB
James Arthur
James Arthur //YouTube James Arthur

Train WreckJames Arthur

Laying in the silence
Waiting for the sirens
Signs, any signs I'm alive still
I don't wanna lose it
But I'm not getting through this
Hey, should I pray, should I pray
Yeah, to myself, to a God?
To a saviour who can...

Unbreak the broken
Unsay these spoken words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions
I'm not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Pull me out, pull me out

Underneath our bad blood
We still got a sanctum
Home, still a home, still a home here
It's not too late to build it back
'Cause a one in a million chance
Is still a chance, still a chance
And I would take those odds

Unbreak the broken
Unsay these spoken words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions
I'm not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

You can say what you like 'cause see, I would die for you
I'm down on my knees, and I need you to be my God
Be my help, be a saviour who can

Unbreak the broken
Unsay these reckless words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions
I'm not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

Credits

Judul: Train Wreck

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Jalan Jalan Sore - Denny Malik dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Tersiksa Lagi Batinku – Exists dan Fakta di Baliknya

11 November 2022, 01:01 WIB
Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

Profil Cholil Mahmud, Vokalis Efek Rumah Kaca yang Didapuk Jadi Bendahara KontraS

10 November 2022, 09:54 WIB
Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

Profil Once, Mantan Vokalis Dewa 19 yang Sempat Alami Gangguan Pita Suara

10 November 2022, 07:37 WIB
Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

Dangdut, Perjalanan Panjang Musik Rakyat yang Lekat dengan Kaum 'Kalah'

9 November 2022, 15:15 WIB
Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

Daftar Pemenang Genie Music Awards 2022, NCT DREAM Borong Hadiah Utama

9 November 2022, 15:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No-Dream Land – Float dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 04:57 WIB
Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Baby – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 03:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu My Lady – EXO dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 02:48 WIB
Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Black Ballon – Goo Goo Dolls dan Fakta di Baliknya

9 November 2022, 01:46 WIB

Terpopuler

1

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 TERBARU, untuk Dijadikan Status Media Sosial
2

13 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok untuk Caption di Facebook, Instagram, dan Twitter
3

15 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dijadikan Foto Profil di Media Sosial
4

BCL Diduga Hamil Anak Ariel NOAH, Pakar Mikro Ekspresi Ungkap Kecurigaan
5

15 Ucapan Selamat Hari Pahlawan 2022, Cocok Dipasang untuk Status di Media Sosial
6

12 Twibbon Hari Pahlawan 2022 Terbaru dan Gratis, Cocok Dijadikan Status di Media Sosial
7

Kumpulan Quotes Tokoh Bangsa, Cocok untuk Peringati Hari Pahlawan 10 November 2022
8

Rizky Billar Soal Lesti Kejora Hamil Anak Kedua: Jahitan Belum Kering
9

3 Contoh Puisi Hari Pahlawan yang Membakar Semangat, Cocok Dibacakan pada 10 November 2022
10

20 Link Twibbon Hari Pahlawan Nasional 2022, Cocok Dipasang di WA, FB, IG, dan TikTok

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Bandung Timur

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 16 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Jumat 11 November 2022

Jadwal Sholat untuk Kota Bandung dan sekitarnya 16 Rabiul Akhir 1444 Jumat 11 November 2022

11 November 2022, 03:33 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ada Film Jackie Chan City Hunter, Shopee 11.11

Jadwal Acara Indosiar Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ada Film Jackie Chan City Hunter, Shopee 11.11

11 November 2022, 03:30 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Jumat 11 November 2022, Ada Siraman Qolbu Bersama Mamah Dedeh dan Upin & Ipin

Jadwal Acara MNCTV Hari Jumat 11 November 2022, Ada Siraman Qolbu Bersama Mamah Dedeh dan Upin & Ipin

11 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Majalengka Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

11 November 2022, 03:10 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 11 November 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Makan Enak, Dragons Defenders of Berk 2

Jadwal Acara NET. Hari Jumat 11 November 2022, Ada Menjemput Berkah, Makan Enak, Dragons Defenders of Berk 2

11 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Utara Times

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Aston Villa di Carabao Cup 2022 Putaran Ketiga, Tinggal Klik

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG! Ini Link Live Streaming MU vs Aston Villa di Carabao Cup 2022 Putaran Ketiga, Tinggal Klik

11 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Indramayu Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

11 November 2022, 03:05 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Jumat 11 November 2022: Catat Ada Gopi, Mega Bollywood Mujhse Dosti Karoge

Jadwal Acara ANTV Hari Ini, Jumat 11 November 2022: Catat Ada Gopi, Mega Bollywood Mujhse Dosti Karoge

11 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gempa Dangkal 4,9 Kembali Guncang Takengon Kabupach Tengah

Gempa Dangkal 4,9 Kembali Guncang Takengon Kabupach Tengah

11 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Cadiz Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Real Madrid vs Cadiz Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

11 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Portal Jepara

Update Live Skor Hasil Pertandingan Manchester United vs Aston Villa di Piala Liga Inggris 11 November 202

Update Live Skor Hasil Pertandingan Manchester United vs Aston Villa di Piala Liga Inggris 11 November 202

11 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Cimahi Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

11 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Desk Jabar

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

Jadwal Sholat Kuningan Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Ini Waktunya

11 November 2022, 03:00 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Sedang Berlangsung: Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Cek 2 Link Live Streaming Gratis Disini

Sedang Berlangsung: Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Cek 2 Link Live Streaming Gratis Disini

11 November 2022, 02:45 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Gelombang PHK Masih Berlangsung, Kemnaker Himbau Pengusaha dan Pekerja Lakukan Dialog Sosial Bipartit

Gelombang PHK Masih Berlangsung, Kemnaker Himbau Pengusaha dan Pekerja Lakukan Dialog Sosial Bipartit

11 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

TERUPDATE GRATIS Link Streaming Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

TERUPDATE GRATIS Link Streaming Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Anda Bisa Cek Skor Sementara dan Akhir Disini

11 November 2022, 02:30 WIB

Karawang Post

Bab Terakhir Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278: Kebangkitan dan Jatuhnya Geng Tokyo Manji

Bab Terakhir Tokyo Revengers Chapter 278: Kebangkitan dan Jatuhnya Geng Tokyo Manji

11 November 2022, 02:22 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

MOTOR KLASIK 2023! Piaggio Luncurkan Vespa 946 Edisi Spesial HUT Ke 10, Simak Selengkapnya

MOTOR KLASIK 2023! Piaggio Luncurkan Vespa 946 Edisi Spesial HUT Ke 10, Simak Selengkapnya

11 November 2022, 02:17 WIB

Media Magelang

Raja Charles III Dilempar Telur saat Lakukan Kunjungan ke Kota York

Raja Charles III Dilempar Telur saat Lakukan Kunjungan ke Kota York

11 November 2022, 02:15 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Pemkab Purbalingga Optimalkan Pemanfaatan TPS3R Untuk Tangani Masalah Sampah

Pemkab Purbalingga Optimalkan Pemanfaatan TPS3R Untuk Tangani Masalah Sampah

11 November 2022, 02:14 WIB

Karawang Post

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275, Kembali ke Langit

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 275, Kembali ke Langit

11 November 2022, 02:04 WIB

Banjarnegaraku

Momen Hari Pahlawan, Sebanyak 1747 Pramuka Garuda Dilantik

Momen Hari Pahlawan, Sebanyak 1747 Pramuka Garuda Dilantik

11 November 2022, 02:01 WIB

Portal Bandung Timur

Warga Bandung Wilayah Timur Sebentar Lagi Akan Menikmati Air Bersih Layanan PDAM

Warga Bandung Wilayah Timur Sebentar Lagi Akan Menikmati Air Bersih Layanan PDAM

11 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Aston Villa Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

HASIL AKHIR LIVE SCORE Manchester United vs Aston Villa Hari Ini, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

11 November 2022, 02:00 WIB

Berita KBB

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

Jadwal Sholat Kota Bandung Hari Ini Jumat 11 November 2022, Inilah Waktu Selengkapnya

11 November 2022, 02:00 WIB