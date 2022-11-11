Lirik Lagu Train Wreck – James Arthur dan Fakta di Baliknya

Train Wreck – James Arthur

Laying in the silence

Waiting for the sirens

Signs, any signs I'm alive still

I don't wanna lose it

But I'm not getting through this

Hey, should I pray, should I pray

Yeah, to myself, to a God?

To a saviour who can...

Unbreak the broken

Unsay these spoken words

Find hope in the hopeless

Pull me out of the train wreck

Unburn the ashes

Unchain the reactions

I'm not ready to die, not yet

Pull me out of the train wreck

Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

Pull me out, pull me out

Underneath our bad blood

We still got a sanctum

Home, still a home, still a home here

It's not too late to build it back

'Cause a one in a million chance

Is still a chance, still a chance

And I would take those odds

Unbreak the broken

Unsay these spoken words

Find hope in the hopeless

Pull me out of the train wreck

Unburn the ashes

Unchain the reactions

I'm not ready to die, not yet

Pull me out of the train wreck

Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

You can say what you like 'cause see, I would die for you

I'm down on my knees, and I need you to be my God

Be my help, be a saviour who can

Unbreak the broken

Unsay these reckless words

Find hope in the hopeless

Pull me out of the train wreck

Unburn the ashes

Unchain the reactions

I'm not ready to die, not yet

Pull me out of the train wreck

Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out

Credits

Judul: Train Wreck