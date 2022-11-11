Lirik Lagu Bored - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bored - The XCERTS

This ain't happening, no

Trembling inside a bedroom

Mixing up hysterical

You lost my head

You lost my head

This ain't happening, no

Every feeling that I had died

Sunk into my own skin

To raise the dead

To raise the dead

But you're so bored

Of being adored

We don't like the same things

You don't like the way I talk to you

You're so bored of being adored

We don't like the same things

All you want to do is break my heart

You're so bored of being adored

This ain't happening, no

Everything means nothing to me

Singing from the speakers

You lost your head

You lost your head

This ain't happening, no

Never thought I'd be without you

Now I'm facing harsh truths

To raise the dead

To raise the dead

But you're so bored

Of being adored

We don't like the same things

You don't like the way I talk to you

You're so bored of being adored

We don't like the same things

All you want to do is break my heart

You're so bored of being adored

Bored of being adored

Bored of being adored

We're wide awake

You're losing faith

Please sleep it off