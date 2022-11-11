Lirik Lagu Bored - The XCERTS dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik lagu Bored - The XCERTS
This ain't happening, no
Trembling inside a bedroom
Mixing up hysterical
You lost my head
You lost my head
This ain't happening, no
Every feeling that I had died
Sunk into my own skin
To raise the dead
To raise the dead
But you're so bored
Of being adored
We don't like the same things
You don't like the way I talk to you
You're so bored of being adored
We don't like the same things
All you want to do is break my heart
You're so bored of being adored
This ain't happening, no
Everything means nothing to me
Singing from the speakers
You lost your head
You lost your head
This ain't happening, no
Never thought I'd be without you
Now I'm facing harsh truths
To raise the dead
To raise the dead
But you're so bored
Of being adored
We don't like the same things
You don't like the way I talk to you
You're so bored of being adored
We don't like the same things
All you want to do is break my heart
You're so bored of being adored
Bored of being adored
Bored of being adored
We're wide awake
You're losing faith
Please sleep it off
Artikel Pilihan