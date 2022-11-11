Lirik Lagu Blah Blah Blah – Kesha feat. 3OH!3 dan Fakta di Baliknya /

Blah Blah Blah – Kesha feat. 3OH!3

Badda-da-dah, badda-da-bah-bah

Coming out'cha mouth with'cha blah, blah, blah

Zip your lip like a padlock

And meet me in the back with the Jack at the jukebox

I don't really care where you live at

Just turn around boy, let me hit that

Don't be a little b*tch with your chit chat

Just show me where your d*ck is at

Music's up

Listen hot stuff, I'm in love with this song

So just hush

Baby, shut up!

Heard enough

Stop ta-ta-talking that blah, blah, blah

Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah

Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar

If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah

Boy, c'mon and get my rocks off

Come put a little love in my glove box

Wanna dance, with no pants on?

Meet me in the back with the Jack at the jukebox

So cut to the chase kid, cause I know you don't care what my middle name is

I wanna be naked and you're wasted

Music's up

Listen hot stuff, I'm in love with this song

So just hush

Baby, shut up!

Heard enough

Stop ta-ta-talking that blah, blah, blah

Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah

Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar

If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah

You be delaying, you always saying some shit

You say I'm playin', I'm never layin' the dick

Saying, "Blah, blah, blah."

Cause I don't care who you are in this bar

It only matters who I is

Stop ta-ta-talking that blah, blah, blah

Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah

Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar

If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah

Blah, blah, blah

Think you'll be getting this? Nah, nah, nah

Not in the back of my car, -ar, -ar

If you keep talking that blah, blah, blah, blah, blah