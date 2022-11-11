Lirik Lagu E.T.A – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

E.T.A – Justin Bieber

Feels like time's moving in slow motion

Just trying to occupy my mind

So that I don't go looney over you (Ooh-ooh)

Just trying to amplify the sound

To drown out all of this need for you (You, ooh)

Biting my nails, got me nervous, so anxious

See it's one o'clock now

Noon felt like three hours ago

I just wanna know your E.T.A., E.T.A

Out the window, got me looking out the street

What's your E.T.A.?

Distance only made us grow fonder

Of one another

Be honest, what's your E.T.A.?

What's your E.T.A.?

Say you almost right here now

Just say you pulling up to my gate

Don't say the signal faded driving through the canyon

Just hurry up for my sake

I was born ready for you

Skin sweeter than cinnamon

Eyes deeper than the ocean

Love me hard like, "Where you been?"

Love me like you don't want it to end

I just wanna know your E.T.A., E.T.A

Out the window, got me looking out the street

What's your E.T.A.?

Distance only made us grow fonder

Of one another

Be honest, what's your E.T.A.?

What's your E.T.A.?

Before you gotta go

Oh-oh-oh-oh

Before you gotta go

Drop a pin for me now

So I can learn your location

Thank you, yes, you're less than five minutes away from me

In your arms, rubbing on your face

Only place I wanna be

In the bed, where we lay our head

Only place I wanna be

Credits

Judul: E.T.A

Artis: Justin Bieber