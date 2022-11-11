Lirik Lagu E.T.A – Justin Bieber dan Fakta di Baliknya

Feels like time's moving in slow motion
Just trying to occupy my mind
So that I don't go looney over you (Ooh-ooh)
Just trying to amplify the sound
To drown out all of this need for you (You, ooh)
Biting my nails, got me nervous, so anxious
See it's one o'clock now
Noon felt like three hours ago
I just wanna know your E.T.A., E.T.A
Out the window, got me looking out the street
What's your E.T.A.?
Distance only made us grow fonder
Of one another
Be honest, what's your E.T.A.?
What's your E.T.A.?
Say you almost right here now
Just say you pulling up to my gate
Don't say the signal faded driving through the canyon
Just hurry up for my sake
I was born ready for you
Skin sweeter than cinnamon
Eyes deeper than the ocean
Love me hard like, "Where you been?"
Love me like you don't want it to end
I just wanna know your E.T.A., E.T.A
Out the window, got me looking out the street
What's your E.T.A.?
Distance only made us grow fonder
Of one another
Be honest, what's your E.T.A.?
What's your E.T.A.?
Before you gotta go
Oh-oh-oh-oh
Before you gotta go
Drop a pin for me now
So I can learn your location
Thank you, yes, you're less than five minutes away from me
In your arms, rubbing on your face
Only place I wanna be
In the bed, where we lay our head
Only place I wanna be
Credits
Judul: E.T.A
Artis: Justin Bieber
