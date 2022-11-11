Lirik Lagu I Think – Tyler the Creator, dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Think – Tyler the Creator

I don't know where I'm going (skate)

But I know what I'm showing (four)

Feelings, that's what I'm pouring (skate)

What the four is your motive? (Four)

Man, I wish you would call me (skate)

By your name 'cause I'm sorry (four)

This is not apology (skate)

You are such a distraction (four)

Mess with T on-off (skate)

Fourin' up my ambiance, pause (four)

You drive me cuckoo and I cough (skate)

'Cause I want you like Leon Ware

(Fuck that) okay, say, dinner

(Fuck that) okay, wait a minute (woah)

I drip that shit, I am on

While curiosity killed the feline, gone (four, skate)

I think I'm falling in love (four, skate)

This time I think it's for real (four, skate)

I think I'm falling in love (four, skate)

This time I think it's for real (four)

How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)

How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)

How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)

How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)

I notice that you're there, but I'm always in your hair

And you're always in my mind, maybe so (four)

Wasted, boy, I need your attention (skate)

I'm off balance, I need some fixin' (four)

I'm your puppet, you are Jim Henson (skate, four)

Fall in love now (skate)

I think I'm falling in love (four)

Fell in love now (skate)

This time I think it's for real (four)

I think I'm in love now (skate)

I think I'm falling in love (four)

I think I'm in love now (skate)

This time I think it's for real (four, four)

How can I tell you? (Shut the four up) How can I tell you? (Four)

How can I tell you? (You fuckin' bitch, skate) How can I tell you? (Four, four)

How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)

How can I tell you? Take 'em to the bridge

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Four

Four, four, four, four (four, skate)

I think I'm falling in love (four)

Fell in love now (skate)

This time I think it's for real (four)

I think I'm in love now (skate)

I think I'm falling in love (four, skate)

This time I think it's for real

(Oh, yeah, ooh oh)

(Oh, yeah)

(Four, skate, four, skate)

