Lirik Lagu I Think – Tyler the Creator, dan Fakta di Baliknya

I Think – Tyler the Creator
I don't know where I'm going (skate)
But I know what I'm showing (four)
Feelings, that's what I'm pouring (skate)
What the four is your motive? (Four)
Man, I wish you would call me (skate)
By your name 'cause I'm sorry (four)
This is not apology (skate)
You are such a distraction (four)
Mess with T on-off (skate)
Fourin' up my ambiance, pause (four)
You drive me cuckoo and I cough (skate)
'Cause I want you like Leon Ware
(Fuck that) okay, say, dinner
(Fuck that) okay, wait a minute (woah)
I drip that shit, I am on
While curiosity killed the feline, gone (four, skate)
I think I'm falling in love (four, skate)
This time I think it's for real (four, skate)
I think I'm falling in love (four, skate)
This time I think it's for real (four)
How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)
How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)
How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)
How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)
I notice that you're there, but I'm always in your hair
And you're always in my mind, maybe so (four)
Wasted, boy, I need your attention (skate)
I'm off balance, I need some fixin' (four)
I'm your puppet, you are Jim Henson (skate, four)
Fall in love now (skate)
I think I'm falling in love (four)
Fell in love now (skate)
This time I think it's for real (four)
I think I'm in love now (skate)
I think I'm falling in love (four)
I think I'm in love now (skate)
This time I think it's for real (four, four)
How can I tell you? (Shut the four up) How can I tell you? (Four)
How can I tell you? (You fuckin' bitch, skate) How can I tell you? (Four, four)
How can I tell you? (Skate) How can I tell you? (Four)
How can I tell you? Take 'em to the bridge
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Four
Four, four, four, four (four, skate)
I think I'm falling in love (four)
Fell in love now (skate)
This time I think it's for real (four)
I think I'm in love now (skate)
I think I'm falling in love (four, skate)
This time I think it's for real
(Oh, yeah, ooh oh)
(Oh, yeah)
(Four, skate, four, skate)
