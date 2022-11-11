Lirik Lagu  EARFQUAKE – Tyler the Creator, dan Fakta di Baliknya

EARFQUAKE – Tyler the Creator

For real, for real this time

For real, for real, for real this time

Bitch, I cannot fall short

For real, for real, for real this time (yeah yeah)

For real, for real, for real this time

'Cause you make my earth quake

Oh, you make my earth quake

Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break

'Cause you make my earth quake (earth quake, ooh)

Oh, you make my earth quake

Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break

Don't leave, it's my fault

Don't leave, it's my fault

Don't leave, it's my fault (yeah)

'Cause when it all comes crashing down I'll need you

'Cause you make my earth quake

Oh, you make my earth quake

Riding around, you tell me something, baby, and it's making my heart break

'Cause you make my earth quake

Oh, you make my earth quake (earth quake, yeah)

Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break (you already know)

We ain't gotta ball, D.Rose, huh

Don't give a fuck 'bout nun', huh

Beamin' like fuck my lungs, huh

Just might call my lawyer, huh

Plug gon' set me up, huh

Bih, don't set me up, fuck that

I'm with Tyler, yuh (slime)

He ride like the car, huh

And she wicked, huh, yuh

Like Woah Vicky, huh, yeah (like Woah Vicky)

Oh my God, hold up, um

These diamonds not Tiffany, huh, yeah

So in love

So in love

Don't leave, it's my fault (fault)

Don't leave, it's my fault

Don't leave, it's my fault

'Cause when it all comes crashing down I'll need you

'cause you make my earth quake

I don't want no confrontation, no

You don't want my conversation (I don't want no conversation)

I just need some confirmation on how you feel, for real (for real)

(Ay) you don't want no complication, no

I don't want no sovereign nation (I don't want no sovereign nation)

I don't even know 'bout that 'cause I'm for real (for real)

I said don't leave, it's my fault (one)

I said don't leave, it's my fault (two, two)

Don't leave, its, it's my fault girl (one, two, three)

Don't, do-do-do-do-do, I need