Lirik Lagu  EARFQUAKE – Tyler the Creator, dan Fakta di Baliknya

For real, for real this time
For real, for real, for real this time
Bitch, I cannot fall short
For real, for real, for real this time (yeah yeah)
For real, for real, for real this time
'Cause you make my earth quake
Oh, you make my earth quake
Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break
'Cause you make my earth quake (earth quake, ooh)
Oh, you make my earth quake
Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break
Don't leave, it's my fault
Don't leave, it's my fault
Don't leave, it's my fault (yeah)
'Cause when it all comes crashing down I'll need you
'Cause you make my earth quake
Oh, you make my earth quake
Riding around, you tell me something, baby, and it's making my heart break
'Cause you make my earth quake
Oh, you make my earth quake (earth quake, yeah)
Riding around, your love is shakin' me up and it's making my heart break (you already know)
We ain't gotta ball, D.Rose, huh
Don't give a fuck 'bout nun', huh
Beamin' like fuck my lungs, huh
Just might call my lawyer, huh
Plug gon' set me up, huh
Bih, don't set me up, fuck that
I'm with Tyler, yuh (slime)
He ride like the car, huh
And she wicked, huh, yuh
Like Woah Vicky, huh, yeah (like Woah Vicky)
Oh my God, hold up, um
These diamonds not Tiffany, huh, yeah
So in love
So in love
Don't leave, it's my fault (fault)
Don't leave, it's my fault
Don't leave, it's my fault
'Cause when it all comes crashing down I'll need you
'cause you make my earth quake
I don't want no confrontation, no
You don't want my conversation (I don't want no conversation)
I just need some confirmation on how you feel, for real (for real)
(Ay) you don't want no complication, no
I don't want no sovereign nation (I don't want no sovereign nation)
I don't even know 'bout that 'cause I'm for real (for real)
I said don't leave, it's my fault (one)
I said don't leave, it's my fault (two, two)
Don't leave, its, it's my fault girl (one, two, three)
Don't, do-do-do-do-do, I need
