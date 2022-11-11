Lirik Lagu Im Sprung – T Pain, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Im Sprung – T Pain

Oooh she got me doin', what you won't do

Now you're sprung and I told you

S-P-R-U-N-G

Now you see, now you

I'm sprung

Dog she got me

Got me doin' things I'd never do

If you ain't been, I'm tellin you

It's somethin bout'cha

That's got me doin things I said I'd never do

And I can say I'm amazed

The way you put it on me, how you got me chasin' you

And I could care less, I could give a damn

'Cause see you my ride or die

You're a down ass b- who don't take no sh-

Keep it real though and still look fly

Real talk I'ma tell you out the whip

It ain't yo' face and it ain't yo' hips

It's how you roll my w- and lick dem lips

And, when I dip shawty you don't even trip

You give me rubberbands for my grip

You the fly b- steppin up out my whip

I'm your n- girl we like "This done"

And when the hook say you got me like dat dere I'm sprung

Oooh she got me doin the dishes

Anything she want for some kisses

I'm cookin' for her when she gets hungry

All she doin' is actin' like she want me

She cuttin' off all my homies

Even all my other 'ronies

She ain't even my main lady

See I been thinkin 'bout it lately

Man! She really don't deserve me

All she wanna do is hurt me

So I gotta get away from her

But now I'm leavin' quickly

Before she come and try to get me

And I'm takin' everythang with me

When it all come down to her

I'm sprung

Dog she got me

Got me doin' things I'd never do

If you ain't been, I'm tellin you

I'm sprung

Dog she got me

Got me doin' things I'd never do

If you ain't been, I'm tellin you

I ain't never been a sucker for love

Never even had a gilrfriend 'til I started f- with her

Ain't never even knocked her down

And she hooked on awards tryin to lock me down

With one flick of the tongue I was sprung

And we didn't get done 'til fo' or five in the mornin

She had me deep in the zone

You get a brand new wardrobe but baby you ain't goin home

The new Jag and all the Louis bags

Chanel and Excata straight from Belle Harbor

I told my homeboys I'll holla

I got plans for a date, my girl want steaks

And she prefer Benihana's

We can go from Monday to Sunday, don't even matter 'bout the money

I'm stuck on her, never shoulda let her s- on it

Shoulda hit her up and sent her home the next mornin