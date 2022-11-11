Lirik Cant Believe It – T Pain ft. Lil Wayne, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cant Believe It – T Pain ft. Lil Wayne

She make me feel so good

Better than I would by myself or if was with somebody else

You don't understand she make the people say yeah, yeah

I can put you in the log cabin, somewhere in Aspen

Girl ain't nothing to the pain ain't trickin' if you got it what you asking, for

Put you in the mansion, somewhere in Wisconsin (Wisconsin)

Like I said ain't nothing to the pain we can change that last name what happening?

Cause you look so good

Tell me why you wanna work here? I put you on the front page of a king magazine,

But you goin' get yourself hurt here

Eh, baby I brought you in the back just to have a conversation

Really think you need some ventilation

Lets talk about you and me

Oh, I can't believe it

Oh oh she all on me(on me)

Man man I think she want me(want me)

Nah I can't leave her lonely, no

Oh, I can't believe it

Oh oh she all on me(on me)

Man man I think she want me(want me)

Nah I can't leave her lonely, no

And you don't understand she make the people say yeah, yeah, yeah

She hit the main stage she make the people say yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah

I could put you in the condo

All the way up in Toronto

Baby put you in the fur coat, riding the Murcilago

I put you in the beach house

Right on the edge of Costa Rica

Put one of em lil' flowers in your hair have you looking like a fly mamacita (Fuego)

Cause you look so good

You make me wanna spend it all on ya

Get up out this club

Slide with ya boy

We can do what you wanna, Yeah

Baby I brought you in the back cause you need a lil' persuasion,

Plus you need a lil' ventilation

Let's talk about you and me

Oh, I can't believe it

Oh oh she all on me(on me)

Man man I think she want me(want me)

Nah I can't leave her lonely, no

Oh, I can't believe it

Oh oh she all on me(on me)

Man man I think she want me(want me)

Nah I can't leave her lonely, no