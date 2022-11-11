Lirik Cant Believe It – T Pain ft. Lil Wayne, dan Fakta di Baliknya

Cant Believe It – T Pain ft. Lil Wayne
She make me feel so good
Better than I would by myself or if was with somebody else
You don't understand she make the people say yeah, yeah
I can put you in the log cabin, somewhere in Aspen
Girl ain't nothing to the pain ain't trickin' if you got it what you asking, for
Put you in the mansion, somewhere in Wisconsin (Wisconsin)
Like I said ain't nothing to the pain we can change that last name what happening?
Cause you look so good
Tell me why you wanna work here? I put you on the front page of a king magazine,
But you goin' get yourself hurt here
Eh, baby I brought you in the back just to have a conversation
Really think you need some ventilation
Lets talk about you and me
Oh, I can't believe it
Oh oh she all on me(on me)
Man man I think she want me(want me)
Nah I can't leave her lonely, no
Oh, I can't believe it
Oh oh she all on me(on me)
Man man I think she want me(want me)
Nah I can't leave her lonely, no
And you don't understand she make the people say yeah, yeah, yeah
She hit the main stage she make the people say yeah (yeah), yeah (yeah), yeah
I could put you in the condo
All the way up in Toronto
Baby put you in the fur coat, riding the Murcilago
I put you in the beach house
Right on the edge of Costa Rica
Put one of em lil' flowers in your hair have you looking like a fly mamacita (Fuego)
Cause you look so good
You make me wanna spend it all on ya
Get up out this club
Slide with ya boy
We can do what you wanna, Yeah
Baby I brought you in the back cause you need a lil' persuasion,
Plus you need a lil' ventilation
Let's talk about you and me
Oh, I can't believe it
Oh oh she all on me(on me)
Man man I think she want me(want me)
Nah I can't leave her lonely, no
Oh, I can't believe it
Oh oh she all on me(on me)
Man man I think she want me(want me)
Nah I can't leave her lonely, no
