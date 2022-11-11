Lirik Lagu Up Down (Do This All Day) – T Pain ft. B.o.B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Up Down (Do This All Day) – T Pain Feat B.o.B

Uhh, uhh, uhh

Mustard on da beat

I ain't even know it (even know it)

Even know it (know it)

Teddy call you to the stage

Then you seen a nigga throw it (nigga throw it)

Th-throw it (throw it)

Throwing that ass for days

Booty going Up Down

I ain't got no problem spending all of my money

Trying to see what's up now

I can do this all day like it ain't nothing

Black car, party in the back yard,

Shorty got the black bra showing (black bra showing)

Tatted up, ass fat enough

She a bad bitch and she already know it (Yeah she know it)

Yeah she know it, Yeah yeah she know it (Yeah she know it)

She a bad bitch and she already know it (Yeah she know it)

Yeah she know it, Yeah yeah she know it (Yeah she know it)

She gon' make me spend some money on it (Yeah she know it)

Whole bank account and I'll blow it

Go do a show then

Bring some more in

Pockets bigger than a Samoan

I'm at the stage every time shorty go in

Shorty go in, shorty shorty go in

Booty hit the floor then,

Slow motion

I'm so gone off Patron

I don't know how I'm getting home later on like

I ain't even know it (even know it)

Even know it (know it)

Teddy call you to the stage

Then you seen a nigga throw it (nigga throw it)

Th-throw it (throw it)

Throwing that ass for days

Booty going Up Down

I ain't got no problem spending all of my money

Trying to see what's up now

I can do this all day like it ain't nothing

Shorty thick, thicker than a snicker

Every time she do it it's for me and my niggas

And her friend do it with her

She don't even like girls

But a stack will make her kiss her (Go on kiss her)

Go on kiss her, go on go on kiss her (Go on kiss her)

She don't even like girls

But a stack will make her kiss her (Go on kiss her)

Go on kiss her, go on go on kiss her (Go on kiss her)

She keep fucking around I'll launch this missile

She make it drop then jiggle

Put on a show then

Bring that dough in

Booty bigger than a Samoan

I'm at the stage every time shorty go in

Shorty go in, shorty shorty go in

Booty hit the floor then,

Slow motion

I'm so gone off Patron

I don't know how I'm getting home later on like

I ain't even know it (even know it)

Even know it (know it)

Teddy call you to the stage

Then you seen a nigga throw it (nigga throw it)

Th-throw it (throw it)

Throwing that ass for days

Booty going Up Down

I ain't got no problem spending all of my money

Trying to see what's up now

I can do this all day like it ain't nothing