Lirik Lagu Up Down (Do This All Day) – T Pain ft. B.o.B dan Fakta di Baliknya

Up Down (Do This All Day) – T Pain Feat B.o.B
Uhh, uhh, uhh
Mustard on da beat
I ain't even know it (even know it)
Even know it (know it)
Teddy call you to the stage
Then you seen a nigga throw it (nigga throw it)
Th-throw it (throw it)
Throwing that ass for days
Booty going Up Down
I ain't got no problem spending all of my money
Trying to see what's up now
I can do this all day like it ain't nothing
Black car, party in the back yard,
Shorty got the black bra showing (black bra showing)
Tatted up, ass fat enough
She a bad bitch and she already know it (Yeah she know it)
Yeah she know it, Yeah yeah she know it (Yeah she know it)
She a bad bitch and she already know it (Yeah she know it)
Yeah she know it, Yeah yeah she know it (Yeah she know it)
She gon' make me spend some money on it (Yeah she know it)
Whole bank account and I'll blow it
Go do a show then
Bring some more in
Pockets bigger than a Samoan
I'm at the stage every time shorty go in
Shorty go in, shorty shorty go in
Booty hit the floor then,
Slow motion
I'm so gone off Patron
I don't know how I'm getting home later on like
I ain't even know it (even know it)
Even know it (know it)
Teddy call you to the stage
Then you seen a nigga throw it (nigga throw it)
Th-throw it (throw it)
Throwing that ass for days
Booty going Up Down
I ain't got no problem spending all of my money
Trying to see what's up now
I can do this all day like it ain't nothing
Shorty thick, thicker than a snicker
Every time she do it it's for me and my niggas
And her friend do it with her
She don't even like girls
But a stack will make her kiss her (Go on kiss her)
Go on kiss her, go on go on kiss her (Go on kiss her)
She don't even like girls
But a stack will make her kiss her (Go on kiss her)
Go on kiss her, go on go on kiss her (Go on kiss her)
She keep fucking around I'll launch this missile
She make it drop then jiggle
Put on a show then
Bring that dough in
Booty bigger than a Samoan
I'm at the stage every time shorty go in
Shorty go in, shorty shorty go in
Booty hit the floor then,
Slow motion
I'm so gone off Patron
I don't know how I'm getting home later on like
I ain't even know it (even know it)
Even know it (know it)
Teddy call you to the stage
Then you seen a nigga throw it (nigga throw it)
Th-throw it (throw it)
Throwing that ass for days
Booty going Up Down
I ain't got no problem spending all of my money
Trying to see what's up now
I can do this all day like it ain't nothing
