Lirik Lagu If You Asked Me To - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

If You Asked Me To - Celine Dion

Used to be that I believed in something

Used to be that I believed in love

It's been a long time since I've had that feeling

I could love someone, I could trust someone

I said I'd never let nobody near my heart again, darlin'

I said I'd never let nobody in

But if you asked me to

I just might change my mind

And let you in my life forever

If you asked me to

I just might give my heart

And stay here in your arms forever

If you asked me to

If you asked me to

Somehow ever since I've been around you

Can't go back to being on my own

Can't help feeling, darlin', since I've found you

That I've found my home, that I'm finally home

I said I'd never let nobody get too close to me, darlin'

I said I needed, needed to be free

But if you asked me to

I just might change my mind

And let you in my life forever