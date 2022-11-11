Lirik Lagu If You Asked Me To - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

If You Asked Me To - Celine Dion
Used to be that I believed in something
Used to be that I believed in love
It's been a long time since I've had that feeling
I could love someone, I could trust someone
I said I'd never let nobody near my heart again, darlin'
I said I'd never let nobody in
But if you asked me to
I just might change my mind
And let you in my life forever
If you asked me to
I just might give my heart
And stay here in your arms forever
If you asked me to
If you asked me to
Somehow ever since I've been around you
Can't go back to being on my own
Can't help feeling, darlin', since I've found you
That I've found my home, that I'm finally home
I said I'd never let nobody get too close to me, darlin'
I said I needed, needed to be free
But if you asked me to
I just might change my mind
And let you in my life forever
Artikel Pilihan