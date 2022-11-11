Lirik Lagu Taking Chances - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Taking Chances - Celine Dion

Don't know much about your life

Don't know much about your world but

Don't want to be alone tonight

On this planet they call earth

You don't know about my past, and

I don't have a future figured out

And maybe this is going too fast

And maybe it's not meant to last

But what do you say to taking chances

What do you say to jumping off the edge?

Never knowing if there's solid ground below

Or hand to hold, or hell to pay

What do you say

What do you say?

I just want to start again

And maybe you could show me how to try

And maybe you could take me in

Somewhere underneath your skin?

What do you say to taking chances

What do you say to jumping off the edge?

Never knowing if there's solid ground below

Or hand to hold, or hell to pay

What do you say

What do you say?

And I had my heart beating down

But I always come back for more, yeah

There's nothing like love to pull you up

When you're laying down on the floor there

So talk to me, talk to me

Like lovers do

Yeah walk with me, walk with me

Like lovers do

Like lovers do

What do you say to taking chances

What do you say to jumping off the edge?

Never knowing if there's solid ground below

Or hand to hold, or hell to pay

What do you say

What do you say?