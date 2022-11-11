Lirik Lagu Taking Chances - Celine Dion dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't know much about your life
Don't know much about your world but
Don't want to be alone tonight
On this planet they call earth
You don't know about my past, and
I don't have a future figured out
And maybe this is going too fast
And maybe it's not meant to last
But what do you say to taking chances
What do you say to jumping off the edge?
Never knowing if there's solid ground below
Or hand to hold, or hell to pay
What do you say
What do you say?
I just want to start again
And maybe you could show me how to try
And maybe you could take me in
Somewhere underneath your skin?
What do you say to taking chances
What do you say to jumping off the edge?
Never knowing if there's solid ground below
Or hand to hold, or hell to pay
What do you say
What do you say?
And I had my heart beating down
But I always come back for more, yeah
There's nothing like love to pull you up
When you're laying down on the floor there
So talk to me, talk to me
Like lovers do
Yeah walk with me, walk with me
Like lovers do
Like lovers do
What do you say to taking chances
What do you say to jumping off the edge?
Never knowing if there's solid ground below
Or hand to hold, or hell to pay
What do you say
What do you say?
