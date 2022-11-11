Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike – Maroon 5

You're such a motivator, gotta get your way

So sick of saying "Yes sir, yes sir"

You're such an instigator, you wanna play the game

Take it or leave it, that's her, that's her

And I can't wait another minute

I can't take the look she's giving

Your body rocking, keep me up all night

One in a million

My lucky strike

Got me so high, and then she dropped me

But she got me, she got me, she got me, yeah

Took me inside and then she rocked me

She keep me up all night, this is what it sounds like

Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike

Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike

Your body rocking, keep me up all night (Oh, oh, oh)

One in a million, my lucky strike (Oh, oh)

Stuck in an elevator, she take me to the sky

And I don't wanna go down, go down

She said I'll feel you later, go ahead and fantasize

She make me want her right now right now

And I can't wait another minute

I can't take the look she's giving

Your body rocking, keep me up all night

One in a million

My lucky strike

Got me so high, and then she dropped me

But she got me, she got me, she got me, yeah

Took me inside and then she rocked me

She keep me up all night, this is what it sounds like

Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike

Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike

Your body rocking, keep me up all night (Oh, oh, oh)

One in a million, my lucky strike (Oh, oh)