Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 November 2022, 00:23 WIB
Maroon 5, simak lirik lagu Lucky Strike.
Maroon 5, simak lirik lagu Lucky Strike. /Tangkap layar YouTube Maroon 5

Lirik Lagu Lucky StrikeMaroon 5

You're such a motivator, gotta get your way
So sick of saying "Yes sir, yes sir"
You're such an instigator, you wanna play the game
Take it or leave it, that's her, that's her

And I can't wait another minute
I can't take the look she's giving
Your body rocking, keep me up all night
One in a million
My lucky strike

Got me so high, and then she dropped me
But she got me, she got me, she got me, yeah
Took me inside and then she rocked me
She keep me up all night, this is what it sounds like

Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Your body rocking, keep me up all night (Oh, oh, oh)
One in a million, my lucky strike (Oh, oh)

Stuck in an elevator, she take me to the sky
And I don't wanna go down, go down
She said I'll feel you later, go ahead and fantasize
She make me want her right now right now

And I can't wait another minute
I can't take the look she's giving
Your body rocking, keep me up all night
One in a million
My lucky strike

Got me so high, and then she dropped me
But she got me, she got me, she got me, yeah
Took me inside and then she rocked me
She keep me up all night, this is what it sounds like

Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Your body rocking, keep me up all night (Oh, oh, oh)
One in a million, my lucky strike (Oh, oh)

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

