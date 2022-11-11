Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike – Maroon 5 dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Lucky Strike – Maroon 5
You're such a motivator, gotta get your way
So sick of saying "Yes sir, yes sir"
You're such an instigator, you wanna play the game
Take it or leave it, that's her, that's her
And I can't wait another minute
I can't take the look she's giving
Your body rocking, keep me up all night
One in a million
My lucky strike
Got me so high, and then she dropped me
But she got me, she got me, she got me, yeah
Took me inside and then she rocked me
She keep me up all night, this is what it sounds like
Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Your body rocking, keep me up all night (Oh, oh, oh)
One in a million, my lucky strike (Oh, oh)
Stuck in an elevator, she take me to the sky
And I don't wanna go down, go down
She said I'll feel you later, go ahead and fantasize
She make me want her right now right now
And I can't wait another minute
I can't take the look she's giving
Your body rocking, keep me up all night
One in a million
My lucky strike
Got me so high, and then she dropped me
But she got me, she got me, she got me, yeah
Took me inside and then she rocked me
She keep me up all night, this is what it sounds like
Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Oh, oh, oh, my lucky strike
Your body rocking, keep me up all night (Oh, oh, oh)
One in a million, my lucky strike (Oh, oh)
Artikel Pilihan