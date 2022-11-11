Lirik Lagu Now – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Now – Paramore

Don't try to take this from me

Don't try to take this from me now

Don't try to take this from me

Don't try to take this from me now

Feels like I'm waking from the dead and everyone's been waiting on me

'Least now I'll never have to wonder what it's like to sleep a year away

But were we indestructible, I thought that we could brave it all

I never thought that what would take me out, was hiding down below

Lost the battle, win the war

Bringing my sinking ship back to the shore

We're starting over, or head back in

There's a time and a place to die but this ain't it

If there's a future, we want it now

If there's a future, we want it now

If there's a future, we want it now

If there's a future, we want it now

Don't try to take this from me

Don't try to take this from me now

Don't try to take this from me

Don't try to take this from me now

Wish I could find a crystal ball for the days I feel completely worthless

You know I'd use it all for good, I would not take it for granted

Instead, I'd have some memories for the days I don't feel anything

At the least, they will remind me not to make the same mistakes again

Lost the battle, win the war

Bringing my sinking ship back to the shore

We're starting over, or head back in

There's a time and a place to die but this ain't it

If there's a future, we want it now

If there's a future, we want it now

If there's a future, we want it now

If there's a future, we want it now