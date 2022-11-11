Lirik Lagu Now – Paramore dan Fakta di Baliknya

Don't try to take this from me
Don't try to take this from me now
Don't try to take this from me
Don't try to take this from me now
Feels like I'm waking from the dead and everyone's been waiting on me
'Least now I'll never have to wonder what it's like to sleep a year away
But were we indestructible, I thought that we could brave it all
I never thought that what would take me out, was hiding down below
Lost the battle, win the war
Bringing my sinking ship back to the shore
We're starting over, or head back in
There's a time and a place to die but this ain't it
If there's a future, we want it now
If there's a future, we want it now
If there's a future, we want it now
If there's a future, we want it now
Don't try to take this from me
Don't try to take this from me now
Don't try to take this from me
Don't try to take this from me now
Wish I could find a crystal ball for the days I feel completely worthless
You know I'd use it all for good, I would not take it for granted
Instead, I'd have some memories for the days I don't feel anything
At the least, they will remind me not to make the same mistakes again
Lost the battle, win the war
Bringing my sinking ship back to the shore
We're starting over, or head back in
There's a time and a place to die but this ain't it
If there's a future, we want it now
If there's a future, we want it now
If there's a future, we want it now
If there's a future, we want it now
