Lirik Lagu Numb – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Numb – Usher

They say life is a battlefield,

I say bring it on.

If you wanna know how I feel,

Leave it till it's gone.

I'm just saying that what don't kill ... only makes you strong.

If you don't recognize what is real,

Then forever is a long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, time.

Some things never change, here we go again

Feel like i'm losing my mind

Shake it off, then you go I don't care anymore,

Just go numb... you never know until you let go

Let's go numb,

I can feel you now.

Keep on doing the same old thing,

And you expecting change.

Well is that really insanity

Or just a losers' game?

I only trust in the things I feel,

Some may say that's ... strange.

You better recognize what is real,

Cause forever is a long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, time...

Some things never change, here we go again.

Feel like i'm losing my mind.

Shake it off, then you go, I don't care anymore

Just go numb.

You never know until you let go

We all go numb.

I can feel you now. (numb... numb...)

I can feel you now,

I can feel you now.

I can feel you now.

But you can't feel it til your

Nuuuuumb...

Shake it off, then you go I don't care anymore (Nuuuuumb)

I can feel you now (Nuuuummmmbbbbb).

I can feel you now (Nuuuummmmbbbbb).

I can feel you now (Nuuuummmmbbbbb).

I can feel you now.

Can you feel it?