Lirik Lagu Numb – Usher dan Fakta di Baliknya

They say life is a battlefield,
I say bring it on.
If you wanna know how I feel,
Leave it till it's gone.
I'm just saying that what don't kill ... only makes you strong.
If you don't recognize what is real,
Then forever is a long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, time.
Some things never change, here we go again
Feel like i'm losing my mind
Shake it off, then you go I don't care anymore,
Just go numb... you never know until you let go
Let's go numb,
I can feel you now.
Keep on doing the same old thing,
And you expecting change.
Well is that really insanity
Or just a losers' game?
I only trust in the things I feel,
Some may say that's ... strange.
You better recognize what is real,
Cause forever is a long, long, long, long, long, long, long, long, time...
Some things never change, here we go again.
Feel like i'm losing my mind.
Shake it off, then you go, I don't care anymore
Just go numb.
You never know until you let go
We all go numb.
I can feel you now. (numb... numb...)
I can feel you now,
I can feel you now.
I can feel you now.
But you can't feel it til your
Nuuuuumb...
Shake it off, then you go I don't care anymore (Nuuuuumb)
I can feel you now (Nuuuummmmbbbbb).
I can feel you now (Nuuuummmmbbbbb).
I can feel you now (Nuuuummmmbbbbb).
I can feel you now.
Can you feel it?
