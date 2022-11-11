Lirik Lagu Can't Say - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Say - Travis Scott

No you can't say if I'm mad or not

Smoking hella weed, I'm on that alcohol

And shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off

I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turning out

What would you do if you heard I got it going on?

I had to burn, I left skrt marks, I had to dip (I had to)

Gotta watch for 12 'round my town, you might get killed (better watch for 12)

I'm out my mind, yeah I'm high above the rim (I'm on my mind)

You cop it live, boy I got it all on film

You gotta watch out where you rocking, shit get real

Drink your real, I can't be fake, don't know the feel

Gotta take a long drive up the hill

Gang too wavy, move like Navy Seals

I'm too wavy, think I need a Lyft

Chicago baby she just wanna drill

The vibes so wavy, it's too hard to kill

Gotta watch out where you go 'cause shit get real

Swang, when I swang, when I swang to the left

Pop-pop my trunk

Dip-dip-dip-dip

You can't say if I'm mad or not

Smoking hella weed, I'm on that alcohol

And shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off

I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turning out

What would you do if you heard I got it, burned it all?

I let it burn, skrt that mark, I had to dip (I had to)

Better watch for 12 'round my town, you might get killed (better watch for 12)

I'm out my mind, yeah I'm high above the rim (I'm out my mind)

You cop it live, boy I got it all on film

You must be cautious, told the lil' hoes I'm all in

Play this ballers offense, I left ol' girl, she callin'

You know I hit in morning, oh yeah she yawning

I met you in the club, bitch you know this shit mean nothing

Oh then I hit your cousin, mhm, no-no discussion

Sipping on lean, no Robitussin

Oh yeah, I know you love me, I beat it ain't no cuddling

You down bad, you suffering

I don't give a fuck how hard it get

That lil' bitch know I started this

Uh-huh, oh yeah

Get to the cash, no layup

Spend a big bag, Rodeo

Some may ride for the fresh cut

Hoes come through just to touch us, I'ma tell the truth like Usher

You already know how I bust her, slang my chop from Russia

Swang, when I swang, when I swang to the left

Pop-pop my trunk

Dip-dip-dip-dip

Swang, when I swang, when I swang to the left

Pop-pop my trunk

Dip

No you can't say if I'm mad or not

Smoking hella weed, I'm on that alcohol

And shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off

I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turning out

What would you do if you heard I got it going on?

I had to burn, I left skrt marks, I had to dip

Gotta watch for 12 'round my town, you might get killed

I'm out my mind, yeah I'm high above the rim

You cop it live, boy I got it all on film

