Lirik Lagu Can't Say - Travis Scott dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Can't Say - Travis Scott
No you can't say if I'm mad or not
Smoking hella weed, I'm on that alcohol
And shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off
I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turning out
What would you do if you heard I got it going on?
I had to burn, I left skrt marks, I had to dip (I had to)
Gotta watch for 12 'round my town, you might get killed (better watch for 12)
I'm out my mind, yeah I'm high above the rim (I'm on my mind)
You cop it live, boy I got it all on film
You gotta watch out where you rocking, shit get real
Drink your real, I can't be fake, don't know the feel
Gotta take a long drive up the hill
Gang too wavy, move like Navy Seals
I'm too wavy, think I need a Lyft
Chicago baby she just wanna drill
The vibes so wavy, it's too hard to kill
Gotta watch out where you go 'cause shit get real
Swang, when I swang, when I swang to the left
Pop-pop my trunk
Dip-dip-dip-dip
You can't say if I'm mad or not
Smoking hella weed, I'm on that alcohol
And shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off
I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turning out
What would you do if you heard I got it, burned it all?
I let it burn, skrt that mark, I had to dip (I had to)
Better watch for 12 'round my town, you might get killed (better watch for 12)
I'm out my mind, yeah I'm high above the rim (I'm out my mind)
You cop it live, boy I got it all on film
You must be cautious, told the lil' hoes I'm all in
Play this ballers offense, I left ol' girl, she callin'
You know I hit in morning, oh yeah she yawning
I met you in the club, bitch you know this shit mean nothing
Oh then I hit your cousin, mhm, no-no discussion
Sipping on lean, no Robitussin
Oh yeah, I know you love me, I beat it ain't no cuddling
You down bad, you suffering
I don't give a fuck how hard it get
That lil' bitch know I started this
Uh-huh, oh yeah
Get to the cash, no layup
Spend a big bag, Rodeo
Some may ride for the fresh cut
Hoes come through just to touch us, I'ma tell the truth like Usher
You already know how I bust her, slang my chop from Russia
Swang, when I swang, when I swang to the left
Pop-pop my trunk
Dip-dip-dip-dip
Swang, when I swang, when I swang to the left
Pop-pop my trunk
Dip
No you can't say if I'm mad or not
Smoking hella weed, I'm on that alcohol
And shawty lick me clean the way she suck me off
I keep two hoes in my bed, I got 'em turning out
What would you do if you heard I got it going on?
I had to burn, I left skrt marks, I had to dip
Gotta watch for 12 'round my town, you might get killed
I'm out my mind, yeah I'm high above the rim
You cop it live, boy I got it all on film
Credit
Artikel Pilihan