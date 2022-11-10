Lirik Lagu No Solution - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Solution - The Only Ones
Some girls tell ya they're loving ya
But love is just destruction disguised under another name
She says, "You're never on time
I've been waiting here all my life
The way you treat me you know it ain't right
But I can't let you go"
She says, "I'm fed up with your lies
You stand for everything I despise
But when you hold me and look me in the eyes
You know, I can't let you go"
You gotta understand it's not that simple
You gotta understand it ain't that easy anymore
You can't change the things that stand between us
I can't take it anymore
I can't take it anymore
Most times I don't worry much
But now and then I think about
All those things she says to me
She says "You're never on time
I've been waiting here all my life
That ain't no way to treat your fucking wife
But I can't let you go"
You gotta understand
There's no solution
You read about these kind of things
Almost everyday
Maybe it's just called evolution
I can't take it anyway
I can't take it anymore
I can't take it anymore
I can't take it anymore
