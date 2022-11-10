Lirik Lagu No Solution - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu No Solution - The Only Ones

Some girls tell ya they're loving ya

But love is just destruction disguised under another name

She says, "You're never on time

I've been waiting here all my life

The way you treat me you know it ain't right

But I can't let you go"

She says, "I'm fed up with your lies

You stand for everything I despise

But when you hold me and look me in the eyes

You know, I can't let you go"

You gotta understand it's not that simple

You gotta understand it ain't that easy anymore

You can't change the things that stand between us

I can't take it anymore

I can't take it anymore

Most times I don't worry much

But now and then I think about

All those things she says to me

She says "You're never on time

I've been waiting here all my life

That ain't no way to treat your fucking wife

But I can't let you go"

You gotta understand

There's no solution

You read about these kind of things

Almost everyday

Maybe it's just called evolution

I can't take it anyway

I can't take it anymore

I can't take it anymore

I can't take it anymore

