Lirik Lagu Fools - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fools - The Only Ones

Fools, never learn

You play with fire

And you gonna get burned

You, and I are fools

We play with love

So we gonna get burned

Fools that's what we are

Fools we've gone too far, I know

But then love, you come to me

Your eyes on fire, you're tempting me

Love, knows no bound

Beggar or king, it'll bring you down

Fools find love somehow

Fools we can't stop now, I know

But then love, this I know

Fool I may be

I can't let go

Love, this I know

Fool I may be

I can't let go