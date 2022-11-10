Lirik Lagu Fools - The Only Ones dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Fools - The Only Ones
Fools, never learn
You play with fire
And you gonna get burned
You, and I are fools
We play with love
So we gonna get burned
Fools that's what we are
Fools we've gone too far, I know
But then love, you come to me
Your eyes on fire, you're tempting me
Love, knows no bound
Beggar or king, it'll bring you down
Fools find love somehow
Fools we can't stop now, I know
But then love, this I know
Fool I may be
I can't let go
Love, this I know
Fool I may be
I can't let go
