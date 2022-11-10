Lirik Lagu Gold - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Stand on up and take a bow
There's something there and it's showing
There's no need to look around
You're the best we got going
Shout out to the dreams you'll chase
Shout out to the hearts you'll break
Nothing's gonna stop you now
I guess you better be going
You'll never be far, I'm keeping you near
Inside of my heart, you're here
Go on, it's gotta be time
You're starting to shine
'Cause what you got is
Gold, I know, you're gold
Oh, I know, I know
I don't need the stars in the night, I found my treasure
All I need is you by my side, so shine forever
Gold, I know, you're gold
Oh, I know, you're gold
It won't take you long to get when you feel like you're soaring
So write it all and don't forget, you gotta tell us your story
Shout out to the friends back home
Shout out to the hearts you've known
You gave them nothing but the best, yeah
And you can tell them your story
You'll never be far, I'm keeping you near
Inside of my heart, you're here
Go on, it's gotta be time
You're starting to shine
'Cause what you got is
Gold, I know, you're gold
Oh, I know, I know
I don't need the stars in the night, I found my treasure
All I need is you by my side, so shine forever
Gold, I know, you're gold
Oh, I know, you're gold
