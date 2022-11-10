Lirik Lagu Gold - Owl City dan Fakta di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Gold - Owl City

Stand on up and take a bow

There's something there and it's showing

There's no need to look around

You're the best we got going

Shout out to the dreams you'll chase

Shout out to the hearts you'll break

Nothing's gonna stop you now

I guess you better be going

You'll never be far, I'm keeping you near

Inside of my heart, you're here

Go on, it's gotta be time

You're starting to shine

'Cause what you got is

Gold, I know, you're gold

Oh, I know, I know

I don't need the stars in the night, I found my treasure

All I need is you by my side, so shine forever

Gold, I know, you're gold

Oh, I know, you're gold

It won't take you long to get when you feel like you're soaring

So write it all and don't forget, you gotta tell us your story

Shout out to the friends back home

Shout out to the hearts you've known

You gave them nothing but the best, yeah

And you can tell them your story

You'll never be far, I'm keeping you near

Inside of my heart, you're here

Go on, it's gotta be time

You're starting to shine

'Cause what you got is

Gold, I know, you're gold

Oh, I know, I know

I don't need the stars in the night, I found my treasure

All I need is you by my side, so shine forever

Gold, I know, you're gold

Oh, I know, you're gold